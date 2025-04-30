Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals how he spent time with girlfriend Paula Badosa during Madrid Open power outage

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently let fans in on how he coped with the massive power cut in Spain earlier this week at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Greek claimed that he was "the most suitable person" for such an unprecedented situation, and that he made the most of it with his girlfriend Paula Badosa.

Ad

Tsitsipas' campaign at Caja Magica came to an unceremonious end on Tuesday (April 29) as he crashed out in two tight sets to 10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 1000-level event. The 26-year-old has lost nine of his 25 tour-level matches in 2025 thus far.

Speaking to Tennis News Greece afterwards, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked whether he was frustrated by the nationwide power outage in Spain the day before. In response, the World No. 18 showed his eclectic side by disclosing that he read a book and had mentally stimulating conversations with his girlfriend, Paula Badosa and her camp during the blackout.

Ad

Trending

"It didn't worry me too much, honestly. I'm probably the most suitable person for something like that to happen to him. I knew how to spend my time. I read, I had nice conversations with Paula and her team," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I didn't worry, these things give me a reason to do something different and I had a good day."

Ad

Tsitsipas and Badosa, meanwhile, have been together since 2023. Although the couple broke up for some time in mid-2024, they got back together soon after. If the Greek's recent comments from the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards earlier this month are any indication, their relationship has only become stronger since then.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on his girlfriend Paula Badosa: "I have the right support by my side"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa pose together at Laureus Sports Awards | Image Source: Getty

Nearly two weeks ago, Stefanos Tsitsipas rubbished claims of Paula Badosa, who is ranked ninth in the world, of having distracted him as far as his career aspirations are concerned. He also claimed that having the Spaniard "by his side" allowed him to pursue his dreams with a greater fervor.

Ad

"I'm happy with the person I have in my life. I don't want this to interfere with my tennis career in a negative way," Tsitsipas told an interviewer at Laureus Sports Awards 2025. "Obviously, I have the right support by my side in order to allow me to thrive in my tennis career and my professional endeavors."

The former World No. 3 will next play at the Italian Open, which is the last big tournament in the lead-up to the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More