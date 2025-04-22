Stefanos Tsitsipas & girlfriend Paula Badosa admit they're arguing over one important wedding decision: Here's what it is

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have admitted they are confused over a very important wedding decision. The couple made an appearance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on 21st April, 2025, and both donned elegant white attire.

Tsitsipas and Badosa are one of the most popular tennis couples ever since they made their relationship public in 2023. Though they may have had their share of ups and downs in the past, the couple is now answering questions about their wedding.

During an interview at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, the Greek talked about his white attire, calling it his favorite color and also the reason why he liked Wimbledon. Badosa then added how the color white gave a Greek feeling. However, what the couple said next left the interviewer surprised.

"It's a Greek color, Greek wedding."

"Maybe it's a sign," Badosa added.

The reporter questioned if they were breaking some amazing news, to which Stefanos Tsitsipas gave a cheeky response.

"You never know."

The interviewer then asked the couple if they planning to get married in Greece. They admitted that they were yet to reach a conclusion over the wedding location, but were sure that it would be a Mediterranean wedding.

"We're still trying to figure it out," the Greek said.

"We're competing, like Spain, Greece, Spain. But Greece has my heart," Paula Badosa added.

"For sure Mediterranean. That's a certain," Tsitsipas confirmed.

While at the event, Tsitsipas also expressed that he was happy to have Badosa in his life and didn't think much of the negativity their relationship faced online.

"I don't really pay attention to it, I don't read media...I'm happy with the person I have in my life" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

During another interview at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked if he was affected by the negative comments made online about his relationship with Paula Badosa whenever he would lose a match. The Greek responded that he didn't bother reading anything on social media and was happy with having the Spaniard in his life.

"I don't really pay attention to it. I don't read media. I don't even follow media, and that's also one of the reasons I'm out of social media during competitions. I don't want to read, I don't want to see, I don't want to hear anything people have to say," Tsitsipas said.

"I'm happy with the person I have in my life. I don't want this to interfere with my tennis career in a negative way. Obviously, I have the right support by my side in order to allow me to thrive in my tennis career and my professional endeavors," he added.

On the tennis side, both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will compete at the Madrid Open next. While this will be the Greek's third tournament at the European clay swing, the Spaniard will kick off her clay swing in Madrid after recovering from her injury.

