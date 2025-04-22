Stefanos Tsitsipas takes a firm stand on his and Paula Badosa's romantic relationship after question about scrutiny arises

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently expressed his happiness at having Paula Badosa as his partner. The Greek also dismissed suggestions of his on-court performances being impacted negatively by his romantic relationship with the Spaniard. Tsitsipas' admission came at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday, April 21. Both the Greek and Badosa attended the gala event.

A reporter caught hold of Tsitsipas and Badosa on the red carpet, and asked the former ATP No. 3 about a particular perception among tennis fans. The perception the reporter referred to revolves around the Greek's inconsistent results since he started dating the Spaniard in 2023.

From time to time, fans have taken to social media and suggested that the former WTA No. 2's presence in Stefanos Tsitsipas' life has led to an overall deterioration in his performances and results. The two-time Major finalist bluntly stated that he does not concern himself with such narratives across mainstream media and social media.

"I don't really pay attention to it. I don't read media. I don't even follow media, and that's also one of the reasons I'm out of social media during competitions. I don't want to read, I don't want to see, I don't want to hear anything people have to say," Tsitsipas said.

He also laid bare his contentment with Paula Badosa as his partner. According to Tsitsipas, the Spaniard's companionship will help him to achieve more success in his tennis career.

"I'm happy with the person I have in my life. I don't want this to interfere with my tennis career in a negative way. Obviously, I have the right support by my side in order to allow me to thrive in my tennis career and my professional endeavors," he added.

Tsitsipas himself is a significant source of support for Badosa on the WTA Tour. The Greek has cheered the Spaniard on from her box in several matches since their relationship began. Late last year, Badosa reflected on how Tsitsipas' message of encouragement to her sparked her resurgence in 2024.

"You're going to be in the top 10 again soon" - Paula Badosa's candid recollection of boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' inspiring words

Paula Badosa (left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (Source: Getty)

In November 2024, Paula Badosa sat down for a Movistar+ interview with former ATP star Alex Corretja. During the interview, she was asked about her resurgent displays in 2024, which worked wonders for her in terms of her WTA Tour ranking. An injury-stricken 2023 hampered the Spaniard's participation at events, leading to a rapid descent in her singles rank. At one point, she was ranked as low as No. 140 (May 2024).

Badosa, through her answer, revealed the negative mental state she was in due to her injury woes and plummetting ranking. However, she also laid bare boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' role in motivating her to keep persevering.

"I will never forget it. I wasn't well, I wasn't where I wanted to be. And I told him: I think I'm going to give up this year because I don't see myself going back to this. And he looked at me with a face like I was crazy and said, 'but you're going to be in the top 10 again soon.'," Badosa said.

Badosa finished 2024 as the WTA No. 12, and was named as the WTA Comeback Player of the Year at the end of the season. Right now, the Spaniard is ranked No. 9 in singles on the WTA Tour, making Tsitsipas' supportive words seem almost prophetic.

The Greek himself though, finds himself outside the ATP singles top 10, in eighteenth. Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are set to be in competitive action next at the 2025 Madrid Open.

