Paula Badosa's announcement of her and Stefanos Tsitsipas' breakup has drawn a myriad of reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

In June 2023, Badosa and Tsitsipas appeared together in multiple social media posts. The two also laid bare that they had created a joint Spotify playlist, which triggered rumors that they were seeing each other. Not too long after, they confirmed that they were, indeed, dating.

The couple went on to regularly express their love for each other via social media. Badosa and Tsitsipas attended each other's matches occasionally as well. However, recently, the former World No. 2 took to social media to tell the world that she and Tsitsipas have mutually parted ways.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," Badosa wrote in her Instagram story.

Tennis fans across Reddit and X were quick to take notice of Badosa's post, and they reacted in different ways. For starters, some hoped that Tsitsipas would rediscover his finest form now that he and the Spaniard are not together anymore. The former ATP World No. 3 endured a poor 2023 and, as a result, dropped out of the ATP top 10.

"Stef post break up revenge tour incoming hopefully," a fan wrote on Reddit.

"Finally Stefanos prioritising his career for once," another fan commented on X.

"These relationships never last. I wonder if Stef's form will now improve or not (off the clay)," another fan wrote.

Another section of fans expressed sadness at the end of the relationship, which lasted less than a year.

"What happened to my ship ? They were so cute," commented another fan, whose post also featured a broken heart emoji.

A third set of fans reflected on the potential nature of the relationship between Badosa and Tsitsipas.

"While we wish the absolutely best to both of them... Tennis players (and other celebs) need to understand that if they make they relationship so public and followed... They may really struggle to keep private the (often inevitable) aftermath," wrote one fan.

"Let’s all collectively pretend we didn’t see this one coming as soon as they’re ‘relationship’ was announced," another fan commented.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a recent resurgence while Paula Badosa's woes continue

Paula Badosa (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently regained his form at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which he won for the third time this year after defeating Casper Ruud. The Greek carried on in the same rich vein of form at the Barcelona Open, where he reached the final but fell short to Ruud.

Tsitsipas' most recent outing at the Madrid Open, though, was a disappointment, as he lost in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event to Thiago Monteiro.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa's last few appearances across several high-profile WTA tournaments have been, more often than not, disastrous. At the Miami Open, Badosa was ousted by good friend Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. In Charleston, eventual champion Danielle Collins dashed the Spaniard's hopes in the pair's first-round meeting.

At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Badosa met Sabalenka again, but on this occasion, the Belarusian progressed after the Spaniard sustained a left leg injury. On home soil at the Madrid Open next, the Spaniard experienced a first-round exit following her loss to compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.