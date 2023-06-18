Paula Badosa openly professes her love for boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa recently professed her love for her boyfriend and fellow tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, continuing their tradition of gushing over each other publically.

Tsitsipas and Badosa's whirlwind romance, which began at the 2023 French Open, has garnered considerable attention from the tennis world. The speculation surrounding the pair's relationship began when they changed their profile pictures on Spotify to feature each other and unveiled a collaborative playlist called "mood."

Although they did not officially confirm their relationship status, the pair continued to share frequent loved-up updates on social media. The duo also created a joint Instagram profile named "tsitsidosa," a mash-up of their last names, and revealed glimpses of their time vacationing in Dubai.

On June 15, Tsitsipas finally admitted to being in a relationship with Badosa, referring to the Spaniard as his "soulmate," ahead of his tournament opener at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

On June 17, a fan took to social media and shared a video of Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoying himself as he sang and danced in a pool and expressed their love for the World No. 5.

"I love him so much," the fan tweeted.

carlos @tsitsichard i love him so much i love him so much https://t.co/3D4GlixlKI

Paula Badosa commented under the fan's post and professed her love for the Greek as well.

"Me too," she commented.

"It is very rare that you find your soulmate" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his relationship with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas gushes over Paula Badosa

In an interview with BILD, ahead of his tournament opener at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed his relationship with Paula Badosa. The Greek described their connection as that of soulmates, a sentiment shared by Badosa.

"Yes, we are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing," Tsitsipas said.

The 24-year-old further emphasized his connection with the Spaniard, stating that he has never felt so much attraction to another woman.

"I'll tell you this: I've met many women in my life," Tsitsipas said. "And I can say that very confidently. I have never felt so attracted and found so much beauty and interest in a woman. I told Paula that and she said the same thing and I was happy to hear that from her."

In other news, Stefanos Tsitsipas lost his opening match at the Boss Open to Richard Gasquet in three sets, 7-6(8), 2-6, 7-5. The Greek will continue his quest for his first win of the grasscourt season at the Halle Open. He is set to take on Gregoire Barrere in his tournament opener on Monday, June 19.

Poll : 0 votes