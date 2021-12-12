Stefanos Tsitsipas rooting for Max Verstappen to win the F1 championship

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has made it clear whose side he is on as an incredible season of intense racing in the F1 comes down to the wire.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are currently tied for the same number of points in the driver's standings. The final race in Abu Dhabi will now decide who will win the driver's championship for the year. This is only the second time in the sport's history that drivers have been tied for points with the final race deciding the outcome of the championship title.

In a recent video on social media, Tsitsipas, along with other celebrities, can be seen supporting the driver they want to see come out on top this weekend.

This exciting final race has generated considerable interest beyond those who follow F1 religiously. People are taking sides with respect to which driver they want to claim the title, and Tsitsipas is firmly on Team Verstappen.

"I'm rooting for Max. I really hope that he clinches that title and makes us all proud," Tsitsipas said in the video.

The duo are both supported by Red Bull and know each other, so it was kind of a foregone conclusion. Along with Tsitsipas, footballer Marco van Basten was also rooting for Verstappen.

Meanwhile jockey Frankie Dettori, musicians Rita Ora and KSI and Moto GP racer Fabio Quartararo are all rooting for Hamilton. Businesswoman Mellody Hobson, rugby player Elton Jantjies, cyclist Fabian Cancellara and actress Liza Koshy were all in Hamilton's corner as well.

Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only one who found it tough to pick a side and hoped for the best driver to win.

Verstappen claimed pole position during qualifying, with Hamilton right behind him in second place.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is ready for the 2022 season

After struggling with an injury for the last few months, Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the ATP finals after playing one match. He underwent surgery a few days later as well.

In a recent interview, the 2021 Roland Garros finalist stated feels fantastic after the surgery and will be back to his best. Tsitsipas is set to begin his season by representing Greece at the 2022 ATP Cup. His record in singles at the tournament so far is 3-2. The Greeks are yet to make it out of the group stage of the event.

The world No. 4 will lead Team Greece, which includes his brother Petros, Michail Pervolarakis, Markos Kalovelonis, and Aristotelis Thanos.

Next up for Tsitsipas will be the Australian Open, where he'll be looking to progress beyond the semifinal stage for the first time. He made it to the final four in 2019 and 2021, losing to runners-up Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev respectively in those years.

Tsitsipas made his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros earlier this year, where he was leading by two sets before Novak Djokovic made a comeback. The Greek will now be eager to better that performance and start his year on a high note.

