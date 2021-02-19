Stefanos Tsitsipas says Daniil Medvedev beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open final 'would be good for tennis'

After losing to Daniil Medvedev on Friday, Stefanos Tsitsipas gave his thoughts about Sunday’s final between Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. The Greek revealed that he wouldn’t be surprised if Medvedev beat Djokovic in the title match, while adding that such a result would be 'good for tennis'.

Daniil Medvedev played some lights-out tennis to eliminate Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday and make it to his second Major final. But now eight-time champion Novak Djokovic stands in Medvedev's way, and he is widely expected to be the toughest test of the Russian's career so far.

When asked to predict the outcome of Sunday’s final, Tsitsipas responded that Medvedev has a chance of pulling off the upset. However, the Greek added a word of caution by pointing out how his prediction for the 2019 Australian Open had turned out completely wrong.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniil win the tournament," Tsitsipas said. "But it's a strange scenario. I played Rafa here 2 years ago. I found his performance against me phenomenal. I was 100% sure he was gonna win the tournament. And I ended up being wrong."

Stefanos Tsitsipas is not discounting Novak Djokovic by any means, especially since the Serb has rounded into form. But in light of the Big 3's dominance at the Slams, Tsitsipas feels that the time is ripe for a new champion.

"Like, Novak Djokovic is playing well too," the Greek added. "Look, I'm not a betting website. I don't know what to say. Might be Medvedev, would be good for him, good for tennis. It's been Novak, Rafa and Roger, Medvedev win wouldn't be bad, spice it up a bit."

Novak Djokovic is consistent, Daniil Medvedev serves almost like John Isner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas also assessed Daniil Medvedev's performance and playing style, and lauded the Russian's spotless display on Friday.

"Everyone saw what just happened today," Tsitsipas said. "He put up a show, he became Daniil Medvedev for three sets."

According to Tsitsipas, Medvedev is as complete a player as one can get. Tsitsipas compared the Russian's serve with that of John Isner's, while also complimenting Medvedev's tactical approach towards his matches.

"Daniil Medvedev is a player who has pretty much everything unlocked in his game," Tsitsipas said. "He is smart, serves almost like Isner and his baseline game is great. Makes things really difficult for the opponent, he tricks you and he plays the game really smart, which is interesting to see."

Tsitsipas had also spoken about Novak Djokovic in one of his earlier pressers this week, recalling how he had watched the Serb since childhood.

"I remember a lot of his matches when I wasn't even on the tour, for example the one against Wawrinka," Tsitsipas said. "He has had a lot of success here, he is consistent."

Novak Djokovic defeated Stan Wawrinka in a mammoth five-setter in the fourth round of the 2013 Australian Open. Trailing 6-1, 5-2, the Serb staged a miraculous comeback to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7(5), 12-10.