Stefanos Tsitsipas says he didn't expect Roger Federer to have such a good sense of humor, talks about how he deals with nerves

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently participated in a media conference organized by the Barcelona Open for children, where he answered questions on a variety of off-beat topics.

During the activity, aptly titled "Kids Conference", Tsitsipas revealed which player he thought was the funniest on the ATP tour, and what his favorite part of being a pro was. He also talked about his favorite athlete outside tennis, and about what helps him deal with nerves ahead of a big match.

When asked about who he thought the funniest tennis player was, Stefanos Tsitsipas was quick to name Roger Federer. The Greek claimed Federer has a really good sense of humor, and he also admitted that that came as a surprise to him.

"Roger Federer has a really good sense of humor, I didn't expect it but he comes up with some really good jokes," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas then revealed that his favorite part about being a professional tennis player was competing against players from other countries. He also cheekily added that he likes asserting his superiority over them.

"My favorite part about being a tennis player is being able to compete against other tennis players from other countries, and show them that I am better than them," Tsitsipas said.

"It is important to know your strengths and believe in yourself" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

In the next set of questions, Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed that he hardly ever celebrates his wins outside the court. He also revealed that 'F1 2020' is his favorite video game right now, and that he finds Brooklyn Nets player James Harden to be the most appealing sportsman outside tennis.

Tsitsipas was then asked how he handles the pressure of a big match. The Greek replied that it was important to believe in yourself, before claiming that it helps to be confident about your progress as you go along.

"It is important to know your strengths and believe in yourself," Tsitsipas said. "I know it's difficult for some players who are not able to figure it out well. But I think if you see things are working for you in practice, apply them to a match."

The 22-year-old also revealed that the knowledge of having prepared well for a match helps calm down the nerves when he gets to the court.

"And that is how I handle nerves, knowing that I've slept well, I've practiced well, I've eaten well before I have a match. That helps me deal with the match a little better," Tsitsipas said.