Stefanos Tsitsipas says he "will get the COVID-19 vaccine" this year to have a "normal life"

After igniting a huge controversy with his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, Stefanos Tsitsipas has now declared he is willing to get vaccinated.

A month ago, the Greek tennis ace had revealed that he would opt for the vaccine only if it became mandatory on the tour. Tsitsipas had followed that up with a series of unscientific comments that had led many to believe he was an anti-vaxxer.

But in a recent interview with George Liagos on the Antenna TV show 'The Morning', the Roland Garros runner-up clarified that he was never against vaccination. While asserting that he would get the COVID-19 vaccine some time this year, Tsitsipas expressed his desire to have a "normal life".

"I have never promoted vaccination and to be clear I was not against vaccination," Tsitsipas said. "I'm not a doctor, I'm a tennis player. I will get the vaccine, definitely this year to have a normal life."

"There were times when I felt ashamed of what I did" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his temper tantrums

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't always been at his best behavior on the court. During the ATP Cup last year, the Greek even accidentally hurt his father while smashing his racket.

Tsitsipas admitted he is ashamed of his outbursts, and expressed hope that he doesn't repeat them in the future.

"There were times when I felt ashamed of what I did and it is from these moments that you understand that the same should not happen again," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it clear that he has no plans to change his coach. The 23-year-old's father Apostolos has been his coach since his childhood, and Tsitsipas wants the partnership to continue.

"There is no better coach than my father," he said.

Apostolos Tsitsipas has been in the news lately due to the accusations of on-court coaching leveled against him. Alexander Zverev claimed last month that Stefanos Tstisipas gets coaching from his father when he takes toilet breaks, an allegation that the Greek has vehemently denied.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also talked about his success in relation to other top Greek athletes. Although Tsitsipas has firmly established himself in the top tier of the tennis world, he feels he is still miles away from the success of NBA great Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I have not yet reached the point of success of Giannis Antetokounmpo," the 23-year-old admitted.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is popular for his off-court activities, which include vlogging on his YouTube channel about his travels and experiences. The Greek emphasized how important social media is in building his identity, as he can freely express his ideas and thoughts through those channels.

"It's something I like to offer, something other than just playing tennis," the World No. 3 said.

