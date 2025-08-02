Stefanos Tsitsipas sends cryptic message about being a victim of 'red flags' amid break up rumors with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself giving dating advice to his fans following a shock second-round exit from the 2025 National Bank Open earlier this week. The Greek alluded to how people often overlook the character flaws of their partners, and how being in the dark about it can turn out to be detrimental to the relationship.Tsitsipas has endured a tough campaign on the ATP Tour this year, losing 14 of his 35 singles matches thus far and being on the verge of falling outside the men's top 30. Outside the tennis court, the 26-year-old's love life is also seemingly in peril if the incoming reports about his potential break-up with girlfriend Paula Badosa are to be believed.Stefanos Tsitsipas has been regularly posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account in the meantime, and his latest update is sure to leave his followers concerned. On Friday (August 1), the former World No. 3 attributed &quot;ignoring red flags&quot; of a significant other to the follies of love, possibly inferring his own experience with relationships.&quot;You know someone’s really in love when they start ignoring red flags they used to warn others about,&quot; Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote on X earlier on Friday.Tsitsipas started dating former World No. 2 Badosa in May 2023. The two players were seemingly besotted with each other until as recently as the Laureus World Sports Awards this April. During an interview, they even hinted towards a &quot;Greek wedding&quot; at some point in the near future.&quot;You never know,&quot; Tsitsipas replied when asked by the interviewer whether he and Badosa would tie the knot soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe World No. 30, meanwhile, is in dire need of some form as he gets the second half of his 2025 ATP Tour season up and running. He suffered a 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 upset loss at the hands of World No. 78 Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the National Bank Open on Thursday (July 31).Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to make amends for underwhelming results at Cincinnati Open 2025Stefanos Tsitsipas has struggled with consistency issues in 2025 | Image Source: GettyStefanos Tsitsipas is next scheduled to play at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, which kicks off on August 7. The Greek has done well at the Masters-level event in the past, having finished runner-up at the 2022 edition of the tournament to Borna Coric.Apart from the above result, the 26-year-old has made two semifinals at the hardcourt tournament as well (2020-21). The 12-time ATP singles titlist hasn't gone past the third round in Cincinnati in the last two seasons, though, putting pressure on him to make a deep run this year ahead of the 2025 US Open.