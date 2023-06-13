Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has shared a video of him embracing Spanish tennis sensation Paula Badosa on Twitter.

The video was from a charity mixed doubles exhibition that took place on the eve of the main-draw play at the BNP Paribas Open in March 2023. Tsitsipas was paired with his compatriot Maria Sakkari, while Badosa played alongside Cameron Norrie from Britain.

The event was organized to raise funds for local charities and featured some of the biggest stars on the ATP and WTA Tours. Tsitsipas and Badosa shared a hug after their match, which was captured by the cameras and later posted by the former.

The Greek star put up a tweet on Monday, June 12, tagging Badosa. He captioned it with:

“So wholesome! Most memorable moment in my tennis career, no jokes. Lives in my head rent-free. 😌”

Badosa replied to the tweet with:

"This moment 🥺🤗💚"

This is not the first time that Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have interacted on social media with images of videos of themselves. Earlier this month, they both updated their selfies of them together as their Spotify profile pictures.

Badosa was also spotted watching Tsitsipas’ fourth-round match against Sebastian Ofner at Roland Garros a few days ago. She showed her support for the Greek by attending his match and cheering him on from the stands.

The duo have been teasing their fans with banter and comments on Twitter and Instagram, using emojis and nicknames like “Tsitsidosa.”

Highs and lows of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the French Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2023 French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had high hopes of repeating or surpassing his 2021 French Open run, where he reached the final for the first time.

He started his 2023 French Open campaign with convincing wins over Jiri Vesely and Roberto Carballes Baena. The Greek continued his dominant form by defeating Diego Schwartzman and Sebastian Ofner without dropping a set in the third and fourth rounds.

However, he faced a formidable opponent in the quarterfinals in Carlos Alcaraz, who had beaten him four times previously. The Spaniard proved to be too strong for Tsitsipas once again and swept him aside 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Paula Badosa, meanwhile, was forced to withdraw from the 2023 French Open due to a back injury that prevented her from playing. The Spanish star, notably reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 and third round last year.

