Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are spending their off days together in Dubai ahead of the grasscourt season.

The two players recently made the headlines for their cryptic social media interaction. They engaged in banter after updating their profile pictures on the music app, Spotify. It is worth noting that the duo’s profiles now feature never-before-seen selfies of them together.

The players’ interaction came a day after Tsitsipas crashed out of the 2023 French Open with a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Interestingly, Badosa, who did not contest the claycourt Slam due to a spinal stress fracture, was present in Tsitsipas’ player’s box at Roland Garros during the Greek’s fourth-round match against Sebastian Ofner.

The duo hasn’t yet made an official statement on their relationship. However, they are spending their days off together ahead of the grasscourt season, in Dubai, where Badosa resides.

On Friday, June 9, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa shared some fun pictures from their time in the Middle Eastern city.

Badosa and Tsitsipas on Instagram

The two-time Grand Slam finalist also posted a video of the Spaniard tying his hair in a half bun before giving him a couple of pecks on the cheek.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan I know a hard launch when I see one I know a hard launch when I see one https://t.co/19p22o5aQ7

Tsitsipas also shared a throwback video of the 2021 Indian Wells champion, captured during their French Open stay in Paris.

In addition to their social media posts, Tsitsipas and Badosa have also created a joint private profile on Instagram called “tsitsidosa” – a merger of their last names.

“Best friends & soulmates; Nothing less; nothing more,” the newly-created account’s bio reads.

Emily @andreyrublevs a new epidemic is upon us a new epidemic is upon us https://t.co/eBFTBINEuV

Paula Badosa was in relationship with Juan Betancourt; Stefanos Tsitsipas previously dated Theodora Petalas

Paula Badosa dated Cuban model Juan Betancourt until recently

Paula Badosa was in a relationship with Cuban model Juan Betancourt until recently. The couple started dating in 2021. Betancourt was frequently spotted in the former World No. 2’s player’s box during her matches, as he usually accompanied her on the tour. In May 2023, however, numerous Spanish media sites revealed that the pair had called time on their relationship.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Theodora Petalas. The couple met through family friends and began dating in 2019. They, however, parted ways in March this year after almost four years together, as per reports. According to the show “Our Breakfast,” the pair spilt due to the struggles of a long-distance relationship.

On the tennis front, the Greek is expected to commence his grasscourt campaign at the Stuttgart Open. The former World No. 3 accepted a last-minute wildcard at the event and will be seen in action between June 12 and 18.

