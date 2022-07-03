"Give a man a mask and he will become his true self" - Stefanos Tsitsipas takes a dig at Nick Kyrgios in latest social media update

Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsistipas 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3 7-6(7) to progress to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Plenty of on-court drama and heated exchanges which began towards the end of the first set overshadowed what was a memorable contest.

While Kyrgios called for his opponent to be defaulted when the Greek player aimed a backhand into the crowd after losing the second set, Tsitsipas appeared to target his opponent's body as his frustration grew.

After Tsitsipas referred to his opponent as a "bully" in his post-match press conference, the Greek player has now posted a caption on his Instagram page which is the same as what is inscribed on Kyrgios' leg tattoo.

"Give a man a mask and he will become his true self," Tsitsipas wrote.

The storm that commenced early in the match now shows no signs of abating.

After confronting the umpire over what he considered to be an incorrect line call at the end of the first set, the Aussie stunned spectators by threatening not to continue with the match unless his opponent was defaulted for dispatching a ball towards the crowd.

“Are you dumb? It’s a default brother. It’s a default bro!" Nick Kyrgios asserted.

“What classifies as that then? What classifies it? So you can hit a ball into the crowd, hit someone and not get defaulted? Are you dumb?” he fumed.

Kyrgios insisted on a supervisor being called after the umpire refused to do his bidding, stating that he wanted to "get to the bottom" of what happened.

“I don’t care - I’m not playing until we get to the bottom of it,” he said

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost his cool after the Aussie continued his chatter throughout the contest and even proceeded to slip in an underarm serve.

The tension was palpable after the 23-year-old deliberately fired shots in the direction of Kyrgios' body even as the chair umpire attempted to get things under control.

While many thought the drama had ended after Nick Kyrgios chose to calm things down in an on-court interview after the match, Tsitsipas' accusations against the Aussie during his post-match press conference re-ignited the flames.

Drama continues even after Nick Kyrgios Stefanos Tsitispas contest ends

Nick Kyrgios was animated throughout the contest

After an amazing win, Nick Kyrgios expressed his respect for his opponent during the course of an on-court interview, stating that he was close to Tsitsipas' brother.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



This is what Nick Kyrgios had to say after his remarkable match with Stefanos Tsitsipas



🖥 Watch live on



#BBCTennis #Wimbledon "It's a frustrating sport that's for sure!"This is what Nick Kyrgios had to say after his remarkable match with Stefanos TsitsipasWatch live on @BBCiPlayer and follow live updates: bbc.in/3NLMFHG "It's a frustrating sport that's for sure!" 💬This is what Nick Kyrgios had to say after his remarkable match with Stefanos Tsitsipas 👇 🖥📱💻 Watch live on @BBCiPlayer and follow live updates: bbc.in/3NLMFHG #BBCTennis #Wimbledon https://t.co/QcSCD7EwjF

"I'm just super happy to be through. He was getting frustrated at times and it's a frustrating sport, that's for sure. I have the ultimate respect for him. Whatever happens on the court [is] on the court. I love him and I'm close with his brother," Kyrgios said.

Tsitsipas, however, did not share similar sentiments in his post-match press conference and came down heavily on the 23-year-old, saying he didn't like "bullies."

“Yeah, it's constant bullying. That's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down," the Greek player said.

James Toney @jtoneysbeat



Stefanos Tsitsipas is pretty 🌶️ on Nick Kyrgios.



"He was probably a bully at school. He has an evil side to him and it does a lot of harm to people around him."



#Wimbledon Fifth set of this is being served up in the main press conference room.Stefanos Tsitsipas is pretty 🌶️ on Nick Kyrgios."He was probably a bully at school. He has an evil side to him and it does a lot of harm to people around him." Fifth set of this is being served up in the main press conference room.Stefanos Tsitsipas is pretty 🌶️ on Nick Kyrgios."He was probably a bully at school. He has an evil side to him and it does a lot of harm to people around him."#Wimbledon

Not to be undone, the 2015 Australian Open quarterfinalist responded in kind when Tsitsipas' statement was read out to him at his own post-match press conference.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium," Kyrgios said.

The Aussie now has a great chance of making it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals when he takes on Brandon Nakashima on Monday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far