Stefanos Tsitsipas trains with Mikhail Kukushkin ahead of BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Main-draw action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is set to begin in a couple of days, and many of the top stars have arrived there already. In preparation for the ATP Masters 1000 event, Stefanos Tsitsipas was seen training on Monday with Mikhail Kukushkin.

Kukushkin posted a picture of himself on social media along with the 2021 Roland Garros runner-up following their practice session.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be keen to improve his record at Indian Wells, as it is the only Masters 1000 tournament on the calendar where he hasn't made the quarterfinals. The Greek has a win-loss of just 1-2 in the desert city; in fact, he hasn't even progressed beyond the second round in his previous two attempts.

Tsitsipas had earlier posted a message to his fans, hyping up the event and asking for their continued love and support.

The 23-year-old seems healthy again after being hampered by a foot injury during the North American hardcourt swing. Having produced some amazing performances at last month's Laver Cup, Tsitsipas will be aiming to win his first title since May at Indian Wells.

In the absence of the Big 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed at the tournament and one of the leading title contenders. The Greek, along with US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, Russia's Andrey Rublev and Germany's Alexander Zverev, will all be fighting for silverware in a relatively open draw.

Stefanos Tsitsipas remains steady at No. 3 in the ATP rankings

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the middle of the best season of his career so far, and he reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in August. As per the latest ATP rankings, the 23-year-old is firmly entrenched in the top 3, right behind Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Tsitsipas is also on the verge of surpassing his personal record of 54 matches won in a season. The Greek's win-loss for the year currently stands at 51-15; he needs to win just four more matches to reach a new career milestone.

A strong showing at the Indian Wells Masters would further boost Stefanos Tsitsipas' chances of finishing the year ranked within the top 3. Tsitsipas has ended the last two seasons ranked number six, and would love to finish the year on a high by achieving his first ever top-three year-end ranking.

