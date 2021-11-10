Stefanos Tsitsipas resumes training at coach Mouratoglou's academy after arm injury

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who retired from his second round match against Alexei Popyrin at the recent Paris Masters to not aggravate an arm injury, has resumed training at his coach Patrick Mouratoglou's academy. The 23-year-old revealed that his arm injury has been bothering him for a while now, and was the reason behind his below-par performances over the last few months.

In a video on Instagram posted by the academy, the Greek ace can be seen doing some intense cardio drills.

While there's no video of him playing to confirm if he has recovered from the injury, the world No 4 can be seen tossing a ball back and forth with his trainer.

The 2021 French Open runner-up has made early exits in his last few tournaments due to injury, but will look to be at his best in the upcoming year-end ATP Finals.

It will be his third consecutive appearance in the elite season-ending event, which he won on debut in 2019 by defeating Dominic Thiem in the final, but failed to advance past the round-robin stage last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas says the era of 'big 3' in tennis is over and there's only one big player - Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokoivc at the 2021 French Open

Tsitsipas, who lost to Novak Djokovic in this year's French Open final, said in a recent interview that the dominance of the 'Big 3' in tennis doesn't exist anymore, and that Djokovic is the only "big" player at present as he continues to rewrite records.

The Greek player further said Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and himself can form the next big 3 in the sport. A change of guard is already underway as Russian Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam at this year's US Open, ending Djokovic's bid for a calendar Slam, while the other two have reached a Grand Slam final each.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan