Stefanos Tsitsipas turns chef for girlfriend Paula Badosa, gets approval for cooking Belgian fries during time off court at European Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas took up cooking recently and made Belgian fries for his girlfriend Paula Badosa when the couple enjoyed some time off the court in Antwerp on the sidelines of the European Open.

Badosa is on her road to recovery after sustaining a stress fracture to the spine at the Italian Open in May this year. Tsitsipas has been struggling with his form lately as well. The Los Cabos title remains the only trophy the Greek has won in the 2023 season so far.

During the first half of the season, Tsitsipas produced decent performances. He reached as far as the finals at the Australian Open and Barcelona Open. He was also a quarterfinalist at the French Open. But in the second half, he has not made it past the pre-quarterfinals of any tournament except the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos.

The World No. 7 is looking to return to winning ways next at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. As the top seed, he has already received a bye in the first round and is scheduled to take the court on Wednesday, October 18. In the meantime, he dined out with Paula Badosa in a promo session for the tournament ahead of his second-round clash.

Interestingly, Stefanos Tsitsipas turned chef and prepared fries for his girlfriend, who approved of her boyfriend's cooking.

Here's a clip of the video:

"Stefanos Tsitsipas is a very charming man" - Paula Badosa

Not so long ago, Paula Badosa expressed her wish to stay in a relationship with the "very charming" Stefanos Tsitsipas as long as possible.

Badosa appeared for an interview with SDNA Newsroom in September this year, where she touched upon her bond with Tsitsipas.

"I want to be with him as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship, first of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important," Badosa said.

The Spaniard also weighed in on developing an understanding with her boyfriend as both are in the same profession of playing tennis.

"I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him. In the weeks when I won't be able to play, like now, I'll be with him," she added.

Badosa further revealed that over time, she has developed a liking for Tsitsipas. She said:

"I will be honest. He's someone I've always followed, because I really liked his style of play, but I also liked his appearance because he's a very charming man."