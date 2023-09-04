Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa has recently expressed her desire to maintain her ongoing relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas as long as he wishes.

Badosa and Tsitsipas were recently in New York to participate in the 2023 US Open. While Badosa was forced to withdraw last minute due to a back injury, Tsitsipas succumbed to a shocking defeat at the hands of Dominic Stricker in the second round.

During a recent interview with SDNA Newsroom, Paula Badosa expressed her intention to stay partnered with Stefanos Tsitsipas for a long time. The Spaniard mentioned that they share an amazing relationship and that the Greek No. 1 is her best friend.

“I want to be with him as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship, first of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important," Badosa said. "I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him. In the weeks when I won't be able to play, like now, I'll be with him.”

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in May and have been delighting fans with adorable pictures of their journey together on social media. Despite both players experiencing a challenging hardcourt season, they seized the opportunity to enjoy some quality time by exploring the streets of New York.

When discussing her growing affection for Tsitsipas, the 25-year-old Badosa revealed that she has been following the Greek's journey from the very beginning. She emphasized her admiration for his versatile playing style and described Tsitsipas as a charming individual with a truly wonderful soul.

"I will be honest. He's someone I've always followed, because I really liked his style of play, but I also liked his appearance because he's a very charming man," Paula Badosa said.

"Also, when I listened to his interviews I felt that he is different," she added. "But we never spoke. When we finally started talking, I discovered this amazing man, with an amazing soul. At first, I didn't expect this, but when I got to know him better I was really surprised and now I'm very happy that we are together."

"Paula Badosa inspires me to be the best version of myself"- Stefanos Tsitsipas

2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 4

While enjoying a victorious run at the 2023 Los Cabos Open in Mexico, Stefanos Tsitsipas stated that his girlfriend Paula Badosa inspires him to be the best version of himself.

The Greek international made a promising start to the season, securing a runner-up finish at the 2023 Australian Open. He worked diligently to sustain his momentum and even secured a spot in the final of the Barcelona Open.

During an interview with ESTO in Mexico, Tsitsipas revealed that his partner Badosa inspires him to be the best version of himself. He also stated that having people like her around helps him to have the right approach towards his goals.

“Paula inspires me to be the best version of myself. When I'm surrounded by people like her, she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of people guides me,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The World No. 7 further added that he wish to make the most of his time with Badosa and achieve his goals soon.

“I changed my life because Paula Badosa brought a bright light into it, and I did the same for her. I’ll be completely honest, I’ve never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I really want to make the most of it,” he added.