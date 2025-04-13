Stefanos Tsitsipas turns to luxury to recover from Monte-Carlo Masters heartbreak

Stefanos Tsitsipas was recently spotted enjoying a luxurious car ride after his heartbreak at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Tsitsipas is currently gearing up for his upcoming match.

Tsitsipas reached the quarter-final round of the tournament; however, he couldn't advance further after being toppled by Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 3-6, 4-6. Shortly after this loss, the player was spotted riding a luxurious blue-colored supercar in Monaco.

One of his fans shared a video on X of him in the car. The tweet read:

"Last night in Monaco🔊😁"

Tsitsipas started his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where he exited in the first round after losint to Alex Michelsen in four sets. Following this heartbreak, he opened up about his exit, stating that he pulled out from the men's doubles so that he could save some energy for his singles match.

However, he admitted that karma hit him and he couldn't succeed in his plan of delivering exceptional performances at the tournament.

“It’s quite ironic. My whole [idea] was to try to go deep into the Australian Open. I knew the first thing I had to consider was not playing doubles,” Tsitsipas said during the post-match press conference. “I guess karma hit me. I was not able to deliver or play the way I was hoping to at this year's event. The whole purpose was just to save up on some energy and be fresher hopefully in the deeper draw of the tournament.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas makes his feelings known about his Monte Carlo exit

After falling short of qualifying for the semi-finals at Monte-Carlo, Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about his exit in the post-match press conference. He said that it was hard for him to accept his loss as he was competing with good confidence. Calling it heartbreaking, he said:

"Well.. yeah.. it's difficult to accept. Feeling so confident playing on this court and not being able to win a match that I felt I kind of had every reason to try and win is definitely heartbreaking," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

In the same interview, he also analyzed his performance in the quarter-finals, stating that he could have done better in the match. The Greek player also revealed that he missed the forehands that he never misses in any match. He admitted that he was confused during the game, trying to figure out what was happening.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be seen next at the Barcelona Open against Reilly Opelka.

