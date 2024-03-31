Stefanos Tsitsipas turns photographer for his girlfriend Paula Badosa as Greek shares exquisite snap of the Spaniard ft. Aston Martin

Stefanos Tsitsipas treated fans to an exquisite snap of Paula Badosa recently, turning into a photographer for his girlfriend.

One of the hottest couples in tennis currently, the pair is coming off an early exit in Miami. Badosa went down to good friend Aryna Sabalenka in round two, while Tsitsipas also stumbled at the same stage to Denis Shapovalov.

Spending time together ahead of the upcoming clay season, the Greek World No. 11 shared a photograph of Badosa via his photography account on Instagram, "Stiopkyn."

The image featured the Spanish ace donning a pristine white dress with coordinated shoes alongside a greenish-aquamarine Aston Martin.

"Driven by faith, united in purpose," the caption read.

The page "Stiopkyn" is dedicated to Tsitsipas's life off the tour. The photographs give fans a glimpse into his lifestyle, travel, family and friends.

Badosa has been featured before on the page. In a 9-part photo series posted in November 2023, Badosa was captured in a white bikini posing for a series of photos on the beach.

"Beautiful won’t be tamed," the caption of the photo read.

His father Apostolos Tsitsipas and brother Petros Tsitsipas have also been featured on the page.

Stefanos Tsitsipas off to a poor start in 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Miami Open at the HardRock Stadium in Miami, Florida - Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had a forgettable start to the season by his lofty standards, sitting at an 11-6 W/L record in 2024 as of now.

He kicked off his campaign at the Australian Open where he was beaten by 12th seed Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3), 7-5, 3-6, 3-6 in the fourth round.

He was halted in the last four at the Los Cabos Open a couple of weeks later, losing to 4th seed Casper Ruud. He reached the quarter-finals at the Mexican Open but was once again sent packing, this time by eventual champion Alex de Minaur.

Tsitsipas started in Indian Wells playing positively, notching impressive wins over Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe. He was, however, knocked out of the tournament in the fourth round by Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.

The Greek suffered a shock first-round defeat to Danis Shapovalov at the Miami Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to rediscover some of his old form come the start of the clay season. He last won a tournament in Los Cabos back in August 2023. Clay is also arguably his strongest surface, which will give him extra motivation heading into his next couple of matches.