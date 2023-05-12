Stefanos Tsitsipas has remarked that although he respects the youngsters for their tennis abilities, he will stand tall and fight against them in the coming years

Although he has yet to win a title, the 24-year-old has had a decent run in the 2023 season so far, with a win-loss record of 23-7. He reached the final of the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic beat him in straight sets, and the final of the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Tsitsipas' strength is on the clay court, where he has won both his Masters 1000 titles in Monte-Carlo and finished second at the French Open, Madrid Open, and Italian Open. He has made it to the quarterfinals in the two Masters clay events so far.

Speaking to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tsitsipas recently weighed in on the focus shifting from the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic) to the players like Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner. The Greek stated that he was not afraid to challenge them and that their rivalry will flourish over the next few years.

"I'm not worried or afraid," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "Although these younger guys are a fantastic stimulus, I'm still young too. We will have the opportunity to challenge each other for a long time and it will be very exciting. I certainly won't lower my head even though I respect them a lot."

Tsitsipas has lost to Taylor Fritz at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz in Barcelona, and Jan-Lennard Struff in Madrid. He has a 0-4 record against Alcaraz and 0-2 against Rune. Tsitsipas reiterated his goal of becoming the World No. 1, stating that he is ready even though he knows it's not easy.

"The number one [ranking] is in my mind, even if I know it's not easy, I'm ready. In Monte-Carlo, I didn't play up to my expectations. In Barcelona, Alcaraz was better than me, but in Madrid, I felt the right sensations were flowing, even though I lost against Struff," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Nuno Borges in Italian Open R2

Stefanos Tsitspas was the runner-up at last year's Italian Open after Novak Djokovic beat him 6-0, 7-6(5) for the title. This year, the Greek will begin his campaign in Rome against Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round on Saturday, May 13.

Borges comfortably defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-1 in his opening match. This will be the first tour-level meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borges. The winner will face either Lorenzo Sonego or Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round.

