Stefanos Tsitsipas worries fans with 'incredibly sad' admission about his parents 'forcing' their way back into his life

Tennis fans recently reacted to Stefanos Tsitsipas' revelation about his parents, Apostolos Tsitsipas and Julia Apostoli, attempting to force their way back into his professional career. Tsitsipas had been coached by his father since childhood until they parted ways after the 2024 Canadian Open, where he was eliminated in the second round.

Tsitsipas is currently competing in the European clay court swing and has participated in the 2025 Monte-Carlos Masters and the Barcelona Open. He reached the quarterfinals in both tournaments but was defeated by Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils, respectively.

After his campaign in Monaco, it was reported that while speaking to the press Stefanos Tsitsipas disclosed that his parents were trying to force their way back into his life. He also mentioned that he wants to prevent it from happening

"In recent days my parents have tried to force me to come back into my life and I have to stop them. I have to stop them!" Tsitsipas said [as quoted by We Love Tennis; translated from French].

Tsitsipas' comments drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts

One fan expressed that Stefanos Tsitsipas' parents trying to force their way into his professional life was "incredibly sad ."

"If this is true, then it's also incredibly sad," a fan posted.

While another fan suggested that the former World No.3's father should allow him to "grow" on his own.

"That Apostolos man doing way too much now . They should allow the guy be and grow," a fan wrote.

"You keep applying those brakes Stef - it’s your life!" a fan posted.

"When Tsitsipas said last week in Monte Carlo Press that he can’t confirm the Ivanisevic partnership yet, this could be a big reason why. Parents trying to insert themselves deep again," a fan posted.

Here are some other tennis fans:

"Who needs enemies when you have apostolos and julia as your parents ijbol," a fan posted.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Papa Tsitsipas kills me man! He should leave his son alone man," a fan wrote.

"That must be hard for him," a fan posted.

This season, Stefanos Tsitsipas has only won one title, the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where he emerged victorious against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Where will Stefanos Tsitsipas compete next?

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2025 Barcelona Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After finishing his campaign at the 2025 Barcelona Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas is next expected to compete at the Madrid Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 23 to May 4, 2025 and its matches will be played on the outdoor clay courts at Park Manzanares in Madrid, Spain.

In 2024, Tsitsipas was seeded sixth at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament and he kicked off his run in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He faced qualifier Thiago Monteiro in his opening match and suffered a 4-6, 4-6 defeat.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' best performance at the Madrid Open was in 2019 when he finished as the runner-up. He was seeded eighth that year and he started his campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. He defeated lucky loser Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5, and Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Tsitsipas triumphed over third seed Alexander Zverev with a score of 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 and then secured his spot in the final by defeating second seed Rafael Nadal 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the semifinals. Tsitsipas ultimately fell short in the championship match, losing to top seed Novak Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, and finished as the runner-up.

