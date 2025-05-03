Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden and girlfriend Catherine give adorable sneak peek into their Florida getaway

American ATP legend Andre Agassi’s son Jaden recently surprised fans by sharing an adorable glimpse of his lovable moments alongside girlfriend Catherine Holt. The rising baseball star reshared a mirror selfie alongside his beloved, along with a short yet meaningful reaction. The update showed up during their relaxing getaway in the Sunshine State of Florida.

Jaden Agassi has been in a relationship with Catherine Holt since 2022. The baseball pitcher for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League celebrated their two-year anniversary in September 2024. Catherine holds a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management from Southern Methodist University. She has been a supportive partner as Jaden often finds her attending his games.

While tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf remain an inspiration for thousands of followers, their son Jaden also seems to be carrying a similar aura. The baseball pro recently reacted to a picture originally shared by his girlfriend, Catherine. The image showcased Jaden’s lovable bonding with his girlfriend, as the two posed in front of a mirror in their accommodation located in Naples, Florida.

The couple was seen cherishing summer vibes as Jaden wore a cosy t-shirt paired with grey shorts and a cap, while Catherine wore a sassy white top with pants that had a faded print of flowers on them.

"🫶🫶🫶," Jaden's caption included.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden with his girlfriend Catherine - Via Instagram

While Andre Agassi continues to take no rest amid fulfilling his targets of making Pickleball a widespread sport, his son Jaden's growth in the world of baseball stands parallel. The 23-year-old recently cherished a breakthrough moment by grabbing the opportunity to pitch for Team Germany at the WBC qualifiers.

Steffi Graf applauds Andre Agassi's quick adaptability amid Pickleball rise

Andre Agassi at the US OPEN Pickleball Championships - Source: Getty

WTA legend Steffi Graf recently took a moment to share her entertaining Pickleball journey with husband Andre Agassi. The 55-year-old proudly admitted that Agassi turned out to be better than her in the paddle sport. She cited the former ATP pro's quick adaptability and physical strength as the reason behind his excellence in the rapidly growing sport.

"He’s so good. And he’s played a little more, he’s physically so much stronger and quicker (than me). His sense for this game, how quickly he picked it up, was absolutely phenomenal to watch. Not that I didn’t see it in the other sports that he’s so good at, but he picked it up and he loved the analysis of it, from the beginning on watching videos and other clips," she told CNN.

Andre Agassi's recent participation in the US Open Pickleball event started off well. He secured a commendable 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 win over Stevie Petropouleas and Tristan Dussault alongside doubles partner Anna Leigh Waters. However, their campaign didn't last long as the duo faced a defeat against Len Yang and Trang Huynh-McClain in the second round.

