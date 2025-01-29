Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden gushes over girlfriend Catherine as she recaps wonderful start to 2025 year

The legendary tennis couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have two children, Jaden Gill Agassi and Jaz Elle Agassi. Both are 23 and 21 years old, respectively.

Jaden Gill Agassi plays baseball and has pitched for the University of South Carolina baseball team and is looking for his break in Major League Baseball by playing for Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Jaden is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt. They have been now together for more than two years. In September 2024, they celebrated their two-year anniversary.

While Jaden pursues his baseball career, Catherine did her bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology and sports management and even interned for Texas Rangers, an MLB team. Because the couple is involved in the same profession it allows them to support and understand each other better.

Today, Catherine posted a recap of January, where she combined 12 pictures in one post. In those 12 pictures, she is seen at places like bars, restaurants, hotels, etc. There are multiple pictures of her with friends and Jaden. Though her pictures with Jaden are secretive as his face is not visible, one can figure that it's him. She summed up her wonderful first month of the year in those 12 pictures. On that post, Jaden commented,

“My whole (world)," with an emoji for the last word.

Jaden Agassi's comment on Catherine Holt's Instagram post - Source: Instagram/@catherinemholtt

The couple is often seen posting glimpses of the relationship and interacting on each other’s posts.

Andre Agassi after his retirement

Andre Agassi playing at Pickleball Slam 2 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi took his retirement from tennis in 2006. Since then, he has been involved in other facets of life such as philanthropy but has not stopped playing sports, as he actively plays pickleball. The eight-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medalist continues to leave his mark both on and off the court.

Agassi’s love for racket sports remains strong; he picked up pickleball after retirement as it is physically less demanding and enjoyable at the same time. In 2024, he was offered a chair on Life Time’s pickleball and tennis board alongside CEO Bahram Akradi. Their focus is to expand racket sports by making it accessible across the country.

In the third edition of Pickleball Slam 3, Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, will be seen in action on February 16 as they take on former tennis players Andy Roddick and Genie Bouchard.

Beyond sports, Agassi focuses on his foundation, the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which he established in 1994. To date, the foundation has opened 130 charter schools across the U.S.A. His motivation to provide education to underprivileged children comes from personal experiences, as he struggled with his formal education as a child.

