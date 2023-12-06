WATCH: Steffi Graf bursts out laughing at husband Andre Agassi praising her Pickleball learning curve as “the greatest German engineering ever”

Andre Agassi tickled his wife Steffi Graf's funny bones while promoting their Pickleball Slam 2.0 battle against Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe.

The quad will form two teams for a mixed doubles battle in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, slated to be played at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on February 4 next year. Graf and Agassi will make one team, and Sharapova and McEnroe will challenge them as opponents.

While the pickleball court will be an offbeat adventure for his wife, Agassi carries with him the experience of success in the Slam's first edition. The American icon had teamed up with Andy Roddick to beat the pair of McEnroe and Michael Chang in 2023.

Agassi is, however, confident of a second triumph, as he recently expressed faith in 22-time Grand Slam champion Graf. For the February event, the duo featured in a promotional video in which the eight-time Major winner was at his hilarious best, particularly when it came to praising his wife's work ethic.

The American called into play his wife's ethnicity and said:

"Her learning curve is like the greatest German engineering I’ve ever seen."

Given how Germans are known for their engineering, especially automotive, Steffi Graf burst into laughter the moment she heard it from her husband's mouth.

The video of their funny exchange can be watched below:

"If Steffi Graf ever leaves me, I get half her Grand Slams" - Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have been married since October 2001. The duo started seeing each other shortly after the WTA star drew curtains on her professional career in 1999 after amassing 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Agassi won a total of eight Major trophies before retiring from tennis in 2006.

Agassi recently put forward a hypothesis in which he fancied having his Grand Slam tally bigger and better than that of Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

"Hey, let's be on the record, if she [Steffi Graf] ever leaves me, I get half her Slams, right? Puts me at about 29 then, Novak Djokovic has a long way to go still," Agassi said during his latest conversation at The Pete McAfee Show.

The eight-time Grand Slam, however, missed the mathematical trick with his supposition. Djokovic currently holds 24 Major titles against his name and leads the all-time Grand Slam winners' tally.

One half of Steffi Graf's Grand Slam tally equals 11, which if added to Agassi's Major glories puts him only at 19 titles — one spot behind Roger Federer at No. 3 in the men's list.

