Steffi Graf & daughter Jaz come together to show their support for UNLV's hot tennis prospect

The legendary Steffi Graf and her daughter with fellow tennis legend and husband Andre Agassi, Jaz, recently drew attention to the upcoming senior debut of University of Nevada Las Vegas' (UNLV) men's tennis prospect Thomas Navarro. Navarro was listed by the Tennis Recruiting Network as USA's No. 40 prospect and the No. 15 prospect in the country's southeast.

Thomas Navarro graduated from Florida Virtual School in 2021. He had already started playing tennis by then under the tutelage of coach Madeline Sanchez. In fall 2021, he joined the UNLV Rebels as a five-star recruit. In 2022, his sophomore year, Navarro posted a 7-9 win-loss record in singles and 2-11 in doubles. He made his junior debut the next year and finished with 6-7 and 3-3 win-loss records in singles and doubles respectively.

On April 15, both Steffi Graf and her daughter Jaz took to their respective Instagram Stories and shared the same post. The posts consisted of a brief video featuring a snippet of Navarro in action for UNLV and was captioned:

"Come support this Thursday! Fertitta tennis complex @4:00 Senior day for @t.navarro17!!!!"

Steffi Graf drawing attention to Thomas Navarro's upcoming college tennis senior day (Source: Instagram/stefaniegrafhq)

Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz's Instagram Story ahead of Thomas Navarro's senior day (Source: Instagram/jazagassi)

Graf, a former WTA No. 1 and 22-time singles Major champion, retired from the sport in 1999, following her loss to Lindsay Davenport in the women's singles final of that year's Wimbledon Championships. Four years later, the German tennis legend gave birth to daughter Jaz, her second child with husband Andre Agassi. The power couple became parents for the first time in 2001 as they welcomed son Jaden to the world.

Graf once candidly assessed the possibility of having a third child with Agassi.

"It's important to me that I really see the children grow up" - Steffi Graf's 2004 confession on third child possibilities

Steffi Graf (left) and Andre Agassi (right) (Source: Getty)

German magazine Stern interviewed Graf in 2004, with the interview revolving around the German's life post-retirement and her family. Here, the former WTA No. 1 was asked if she and Agassi had any plans at the time of having a third child. In her response, the German said:

"That's impossible to predict. But I actually think two is a great number. You have two arms, two hands; and there are two of you. I make it a point to really see the children grow up and spend a lot of time with them. I see that happen here and there with friends; when you have three, it's more difficult. Two is a good number," Graf said.

Earlier in the interview, she had also said that she had no objection her children Jaden and Jaz pursuing sports professionally. As things stand, Jaden plays baseball for the USC Trojans. Meanwhile, Jaz has more artistic passions, and is known to enjoy dance and fashion.

