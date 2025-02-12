Steffi Graf gives verdict on Iga Swiatek's 2025 chances after Pole's Australian Open heartbreak

22-Grand Slam champion, Steffi Graf, made her feelings known about former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek that she can achieve a lot of success this season and come back strongly after her heartbreaking semifinal loss at the Australian Open.

The Polish superstar reached her second semifinal of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park this year. She lost to the eventual champion, Madison Keys in a hard-fought three sets. At one point, she even had a match point in the third set but failed to seal the victory leading to the super tiebreaker where Keys finished the job, winning 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8).

Swiatek talked about her tennis future and desire to recreate her dominant season of 2022 in an exclusive by ‘The Athletic’. The publication even did a phone interview with the German legend, Steffi Graf, and asked her to give her views regarding the Pole. She said:

“She’s definitely set herself apart the last few years and I think with her start to the year, she’ll come back strong.”

Graf is one of Swiatek's role models and these wise words would definitely lift her spirits and give her the confidence to perform her best in the upcoming tournaments.

The 23-year-old turned pro in 2016 and she burst on the global scene by winning the 2020 French Open. Since then, she has not looked back and has gone on to win four more Grand Slams and a total of 22 WTA singles titles. During this period, she even achieved the prestigious World No. 1 ranking and held it for almost three years. In November 2024, Aryna Sabalenka dethroned her and claimed the top spot.

Iga Swiatek comparing herself to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

Five-time Grand Slam champion, Iga Swiatek, has struggled on the hard court Grand Slams as out of her five Grand Slams, four have come at Roland Garros. Outside the Grand Slams, she has a win percentage of 85% in the last two years on hard courts which is even better than the current World No. 1 who is a hardcourt specialist, Aryna Sabalenka.

She explained her situation by comparing herself with Rafael Nadal as she said (via The Athletic):

"It was the same with Rafa (Nadal). Everybody always talked about clay, but like he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time) basically on every surface. Also winning Wimbledon twice. Not every player can have these results on even one surface. This is something that people are focusing on, and I am talking about this as well because clay is where I have the most fun, but I love hard courts as well. And I feel like I have my weapons and I can use them."

Summing up her feelings, she added:

“I want to be an all-surface player for sure.”

The current World No. 2 expressed her desire to excel on all surfaces and has been working diligently to achieve that goal, making the necessary changes, whether technical or involving adjustments to her team.

