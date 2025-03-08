Steffi Graf and husband Andre Agassi to return to pickleball action days after Pickleball Slam 3 win: Date and venue revealed

Tennis legend Andre Agassi is all set to be a part of another pickleball meet. After his tremendous victory at the Pickleball Slam 3, the former American tennis professional is now gearing up for another event alongside his wife and WTA legend Steffi Graf. This move is initiated with the idea of increasing the scope of paddlesports in Asia.

Agassi has been a part of pickleball for a long time and continues to participate in several high-profile events. He has competed in all three editions of the Pickleball Slam. He teamed up with fellow tennis greats in the inaugural event. In Pickleball Slam 2, he partnered with his wife, Steffi Graf, to secure a $1 million prize by defeating John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. He and his wife also excelled at Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas last month and clinched another $1 million after victory against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

Andre Agassi is all set to step on the pickleball courts again. The legendary couple are scheduled to take the courts at the 2025 Pickleball Legends Tour organised by JOOLA. The association is committed to growing the scope of the paddle sport across Asia. The CEO of JOOLA, Richard Lee, expressed sheer optimism in the idea of boosting the growth of the sport.

"As part of our commitment to expanding the global pickleball community, JOOLA is bringing its athletes face-to-face with some of their most dedicated international fans. With Asia rapidly emerging as one of the sport’s fastest-growing markets, enthusiasm for the game has reached new heights and JOOLA is excited to be a part of that growth," Richard Lee said via JOOLA website.

The event will take place from March 26 to 29. The locations for each event are determined to be different. The first day will be in Ho Chi Minh City. This will be followed by Hanoi on March 27 and Shanghai in the last two days.

Tennis legend Andre Agassi applauds the initiative taken by JOOLA

Tennis legend Andre Agassi at the MGM Rewards Slam - Source: Getty

ATP legend Andre Agassi also showed firm belief in the idea of organizing the innovative sports meet in Asia. In the aforementioned update, the 54-year-old mentioned how JOOLA as an organization recognizes the growing phase of pickleball. He also mentioned how the opportunity is something that he and Steffi Graf could never let go.

"As a leader in pickleball innovation, JOOLA understands what it takes to grow the game internationally. Being on the ground in China and Vietnam to share the joy and passion that Stefanie and I feel for pickleball with the community is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," Agassi said.

JOOLA’s team of top players will travel across Asia with the idea of exploring the culture and connecting with local communities. The Global Tour will include training sessions, exhibition matches, and product showcases, where athletes will introduce the Agassi Pro and JOOLA Pro IV pickleball paddles to Asian fans.

