Steffi Graf and husband Andre Agassi’s love story features in a question on 'Jeopardy!', wins participant $1000

Steffi Graf and her husband Andre Agassi were recently featured in a trivia question on the popular American game show 'Jeopardy!' on Monday, January 29.

Graf and Agassi are widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential tennis players of all time. They have won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles, and have achieved the career Golden Slam.

They first met in 1992 at the Wimbledon Championships, where they both won their respective Major titles. They got married in 2001 in a private ceremony at their home in Las Vegas. They have two children, a son named Jaden (22) and a daughter named Jaz (20).

On Monday’s episode of 'Jeopardy!,' hosted by Ken Jennings, the category "Women in Sports" included a question that name-dropped Agassi in the clue, saying:

"In 2001, it was love all when Andre Agassi married this German tennis star."

The contestant, who knew the timeline of their relationship, correctly identified Graf as the answer and won $1,000, adding to his winnings.

Expand Tweet

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are set to join forces at the Pickleball Slam 2, where they will compete against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. The event will unfold at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, February 4.

Andre Agassi married Steffi Graf during the German's pregnancy with first child

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at the Sphere Opening Night

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf tied the knot in 2001, coinciding with Graf's pregnancy with their first child.

Agassi detailed the revelation of Graf's pregnancy and their subsequent decision to marry, in his autobiography "Open", which was published in November 2009.

"It’s what we both wanted, and she’s delighted, but frightened too. So many changes. What will happen to her body? We only have a few hours left together before I catch a red-eye to Miami and she flies to Germany," Agassi wrote.

"We go out to dinner, to Matsuhisa. We sit at the sushi bar, holding hands, telling each other it’s going to be fantastic. I don’t realize until later that this is the same restaurant where it all unraveled with Brooke. Just like tennis. The same court on which you suffer your bloodiest defeat can become the scene of your sweetest triumph," he added.

Agassi said he proposed the idea of marriage to Graf, who eventually agreed. The American mentioned that their wedding would be a low-key affair, without any extravagant celebrations, church ceremonies, cakes, or lavish dresses.

"After we’re done eating and crying and celebrating, I say: 'I guess we should get married.' Her eyes widen. 'I guess so.' 'There will be no hoopla', we decide. 'No church. No cake. No dress. We’ll do it on a free day during a lull in the tennis season,'" Agassi wrote.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi