Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova to join Andre Agassi and John McEnroe for Pickleball Slam 2

As Andre Agassi and John McEnroe return for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, they will be joined by fellow tennis legends Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova. Agassi and Graf will team up against McEnroe and Sharapova for a $1 million purse.

Pickleball has earned the reputation of being the fastest-growing sport in the USA. To capitalize on this popularity, a tournament dubbed the 'Pickleball Slam' was held in April 2023, which featured tennis stars Agassi and McEnroe competing alongside Andy Roddick and Michael Chang.

The inaugural event proved to be a great success as it drew impressive viewership numbers, attracting 237,000 adults under the age of 50. The event outperformed three nationally televised MLB games, seven NBA matchups, and five NHL games. It even surpassed several international soccer matches, including those from the Premier League, Liga MX, Bundesliga, and MLS.

In light of the inaugural edition's resounding success, the tournament will return for its second consecutive year. Slam 2, organized and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment (ISE), will be broadcasted exclusively on ESPN in the prime time slot.

The event will be televised live on February 4 (Sunday), 2024 at 8:30 p.m. (EST) from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

"I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife" - Andre Agassi on competing in Pickleball Slam 2 alongside Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi expressed his excitement about taking part in Pickleball Slam 2, having enjoyed his experience during the inaugural edition of the event. He also shared his delight at the opportunity to partner with his wife, Steffi Graf.

“After Andy and I took home the hardware at the first Pickleball Slam, I said I would be playing pickleball as long as I can walk—that’s how much I enjoy this game. Naturally, I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife," Andre Agassi said in a press release.

Graf, who was in attendance at the Pickleball Slam last year, also revealed her love for the sport and disclosed her enthusiasm to compete against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

“When I watched the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April and stepped onto the court, I was hooked. Andre and I can’t wait to get back out on the court together to face off against Maria and John," Graf said.

In the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam, McEnroe defeated Agassi 15-13, 16-14, while Andy Roddick got the better of Michael Chang 15-10, 15-10. The doubles event featured as the decider, with Agassi and Roddick edging past McEnroe and Chang 21-15, 21-23, 12-10 to claim victory.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi