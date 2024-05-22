"Steffi Graf should now become captain of Team Europe";"Going to be a hot mess" - Fans react to Andre Agassi becoming Laver Cup's Team World captain

Andre Agassi has been announced as the new captain for Team World at the Laver Cup starting in 2025. In light of that, fans have called for Agassi's wife and tennis legend Steffi Graf to captain Team Europe.

The Laver Cup was created in 2017 in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. It is a competition between six men's tennis players from Europe against six men's tennis players from the rest of the world.

Since the inauguration of the tournament, Team World was captained by John McEnroe, and Team Europe was captained by Bjorn Borg.

On May 22, Laver Cup announced on its X account that from the 2025 edition of the tournament, Andre Agassi will captain Team World. The organizers announced that Team Europe's new captain would also be announced in a few days to which fans all around the world reacted.

"I vote for Graf for Team Europe," wrote one fan.

"He can bring Steffi along to coach Team Europe," wrote another.

"I find the idea of @sventennis charming: Steffi Graf should now become captain of Team Europe 🤩 #LaverCup," wrote a third fan.

"Yikes, this is going to be a hot mess," wrote a fourth fan.

One fan asked, "Steffi for team Europe?"

Another asked, "Could we have Steffi captaining Team Europe? Now that would be fun. @_markpetchey @AndreAgassi @LaverCup"

One fan claimed it would be a wasted opportunity if Graf did not captain Team Europe.

They wrote, "They're doing it in Berlin, Laver Cup is a gimmick, and if they don't get Steffi to coach Team Europe, it's a massive wasted opportunity."

A movie about Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's love story will be released in June 2024

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf share 30 Grand Slams. Agassi claimed he had a crush on Graf in the early 1990s even before he met her. The couple later married in 2001 and have two children.

Their love story will now be released digitally for the world to get an insight into the tennis power couple. The movie dedicated to Agassi and Graf's story 'Perfect Match' will be released on Prime Video on June 28, 2024.

