Steffi Graf receives heartwarming Mother's Day tribute from her and Andre Agassi's son Jaden with rare childhood picture of them together

As the world celebrated Mother's Day, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Gil Agassi, also paid tribute to his mother by sharing a childhood picture of them together.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are among the most successful tennis players of all time. During Agassi’s professional career, he clinched 8 Grand Slam singles titles, while Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

On Sunday, Jaden Gil Agassi posted a photo with his mom from his childhood on his Instagram story and wished his mother, Graf, a happy Mother's Day.

“Happy mothers Day mom, Love you” - Jaden Gil Agassi Captioned

Jaden Agassi Instagram story

The couple got married in 2001, and today they have two children: Jaden Gil Agassi, who was born in 2001, and Jaz Elle Agassi, who was born in 2003.

Unlike their parents, Jaden and Jaz Agassi are not professional tennis players. Jaden is a baseball pitcher for the University of Southern California, while Jaz is pursuing a career in fashion and is an animal lover.

Andre Agassi once opened up about how his children, Jaden and Jaz, reacted to his fame and that of their mother, Steffi Graf when they were kids

Agassi Foundation Bowling

Back in March, while Andre Agassi was speaking at the press conference for the Netflix Slam, he shared how his children were surprised and didn't understand why fans were interacting with them in such a way. It was a big deal to them because they still saw their parents simply as their mom and dad.

“Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, ‘These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’ So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," Andre Agassi said.

Steffi Graf retired from professional tennis at the age of 30 in 1999, while Agassi called it a day on his career in 2006 after that year's US Open. Earlier this year, the couple teamed up for the Pickleball Slam 2, which took place in Miami Open. They won the event after defeating Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe 11-7, 13-11, thus claiming the $1 million prize money.

