Steffi Graf's "ridiculous" feat draws stunned reaction from ex-coaches of Serena Williams & Andre Agassi

Steffi Graf is one of the most dominant tennis players of all time, winning 22 Majors and spending 377 weeks as the World No. 1 in her career that spanned nearly two decades. Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, and Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, recently expressed their surprise at one of her feats that illustrated her monopoly of the WTA Tour in the last century.

Graf achieved several records in the women's game: spending the highest number of weeks at the top-ranking position, being the first player ever to complete the elusive "Golden Slam", and raking in the highest match-winning percentage at Major tournaments (89.67%) and Wimbledon (91.35%). The German's run from 1987 to 1990 deserved even more plaudits as she won 305 of her 317 (96%) tour-level outings in this time period.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 21), Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, with whom Steffi Graf won two doubles titles in Hamburg, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express shock at an impressive that detailed the 22-time Major winner's dominance. According to the stats, Graf is the only player to win titles on multiple surfaces — clay and carpet — than she lost matches on them.

"Can we talk about how RIDICULOUS this stat is!!!" Rennae Stubbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while attaching a screenshot from the tennis subreddit.

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert replied to the Aussie's post soon after, mentioning Steffi Graf's unassailable 305-12 win/loss record in 1987-90.

"Was insane 305-12 between 87-90 let that sink in, 5 loses was most in a season in that 4 year run," Brad Gilbert wrote on X.

For academic purposes, Graf enjoyed 19 and 23 triumphs on clay and carpet, respectively, after 1988 (via Tennis Abstract).

Steffi Graf lost only 17 and 16 times on clay and carpet after 1988 until her retirement

Rennae Stubbs and Brad Gilbert raving over the above Steffi Graf stat is justified considering she only dropped 17 and 16 matches on clay and carpet, respectively, from 1989 to 1999. Notably, while the 55-year-old contested eight title matches at Roland Garros during this period (winning four of them in 1993, 1995-96, and 1999), she was even more dominant on carpet.

After her loss in the final of the 1988 Virginia Slim Championships to Pam Shriver, the German went on a 38-match winning streak in 1989-90 before eventually losing in the semifinals of the 1990 edition of the year-end championships to Gabriela Sabatini. She ultimately retired in 1999 on a strong note, winning her last Grand Slam tournament at the French Open and finishing runner-up at Wimbledon.

