Steffi Graf shares rare glimpse of holding the tennis racket again after years in latest practice

22-time Major winner Steffi Graf has shared footage of herself practicing on the tennis court. The tennis legend retired from the sport in 1999 and has maintained a rather low profile. She entered pickleball, featuring in two editions of the Pickleball Slam along with her husband Andre Agassi, with the couple winning both.

Graf and Agassi have just returned from a tour of China and Vietnam. The Pickleball Legends Tour 2025 ran from March 26 to 29 and featured the two tennis greats in exhibition matches. The Tour had three stops in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Shanghai, where the exhibition fixtures took place

Steffi Graf recently shared several images of herself practicing on a tennis court. These included glimpses of her backhand.

Steffi Graf Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/stefaniegrafhq/)

Graf is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and had a stellar career, during which, she won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and was the World No. 1 for a record 377 weeks. The German remains the only player to complete the Calendar Golden Slam, which is winning all four Majors and the Olympic singles gold in the same year. She achieved this feat in 1988 when only a teenager.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are one of tennis's most well-known power couples

Leo Santa Cruz v. Jose Cayetano - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi married in 2001. They have two grown-up children, 23-year-old son Jaden, and 21-year-old daughter Jaz Elle. Jaden is a baseball player, plying his trade for the USC Trojans and Germany, his mother's home country.

On the pickleball court, Agassi and Graf refuse to play against each other, preferring to avoid resurrecting their competitive instincts. Interviewed by BILD in China and reported by dailymail.co.uk, Graf said:

"We don't play against each other. We prefer to be on the same side of the court."

While Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, Andre Agassi won eight, and is one of the few players to have completed the Career Grand Slam. Half of the American's Major wins came at the Australian Open and he also made it to the top of the ATP rankings.

