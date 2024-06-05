"Steffi Graf was similar to me because she also likes her privacy, now she's just enjoying life " - Iga Swiatek welcomes comparisons to German legend

Iga Swiatek heaped praise on Steffi Graf after comparisons arose between the two. The Pole said that she and the German were similar kinds of people.

Swiatek has been in phenomenal form at the French Open this year as she looks to complete a three-peat. The top seed kicked off her quest with a comfortable win over Leolia Jeanjean. She had to dig deep against Naomi Osaka but eventually prevailed to win a hard-fought three-setter.

Since then, the Pole has shifted gears as she saw off Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2, Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0, and fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 to make it to the semifinals.

During her post-match press conference after her win against Vondrousova, Swiatek was asked about people comparing her to Steffi Graf because of how easily she defeated her opponents and also asked if she watched any footage of the German playing.

Iga Swiatek stated that it was an honor being compared to Steffi Graf and mentioned that she felt that she and the German were similar kinds of people as they both like to maintain their privacy.

“Well, I did. She's a great champion, and it's just nice that anybody would compare me to her (smiling), because I feel like -- I don't know her, but I feel like maybe she was kind of a similar person to me because she also likes to keep her privacy, and now you can see that she's just enjoying life and she knows that she worked hard to have a little bit of peace, you know, right now."

"It's kind of hard to compare because these were totally different times" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pointed out that she shares similarities with Steffi Graf, noting that the latter is an introvert, like herself, and was deeply dedicated to tennis. She also admitted that it was hard to compare them as they belonged to different times.

Swiatek said that she didn't have a good slice and volley like the 23-time Major champion but regardless, loved the comparisons.

"I also heard from some people on tour that she was also kind of like an introvert, really in the zone and just focusing on tennis and what she wants to do. That's what I heard tennis-wise. I mean, it's kind of hard to compare because these were totally different times. Probably I don't have such a good slice as her and volleys, but it's nice that anybody would compare me to her, because she's great.”

Iga Swiatek will play Coco Gauff in the semifinals. The two have met 11 times on tour with the Pole leading 10-1. They have squared off twice at Roland Garros and Swiatek won on both occasions.

