"If you have him, you are going to get people watching" - Steve Weissman on why Nick Kyrgios being back in the conversation is a great thing for tennis

Steve Weissman thinks it is good for tennis that Nick Kyrgios is back in the discussion.

Nick Kyrgios has always been at the center of the majority of the courtside turmoil. Known for his antics on the court, Kyrgios has cemented his reputation this year by playing some of his greatest tennis during the grass-court season.

To begin the swing, the Australian player advanced to the semifinals of the Halle Open and the Stuttgart Open. He then astonished the tennis community by making it to the Wimbledon final.

In view of this, American sports commentator Steve Weissman discussed the Aussie on the Inside-In podcast. He remarked that Kyrgios' return to the discussion was fascinating because he had been absent for some time. Additionally, he called the Australian a "box-office" player and said that he intends to watch Kyrgios whenever he is on the court.

"It's exciting that he is a part of the conversation, because I don't think he was a part of the conversation for a while, and he is a box-office," Weissman said. "If you have Nick Kyrgios, you are going to get people watching and that's what I want to see. I want to see whenever he is on the court because I don't know what's coming up next."

"I know the talent level is to the max and he needs to be able to bring it for seven matches. That's the hardest part of winning these slams is three out of five, somebody who is not in tip top shape, isn't going to work," he added.

"He is in a better shape and he has still got plenty of time" - Steve Weissman on Nick Kyrgios

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Steve Weissman continued by remarking on Kyrgios' fitness and asserting that he is in better shape now. He added that the Australian is on the right path and has enough time on his hands.

"Now, he is in a better shape and he is keeping his body in order," Weissman said. "He is not going out like he said to the dog and fox and drinking all night. He is actually doing the right things and getting sleep and that's huge you know because the time is shrinking, but he has still got plenty of time."

Nick Kyrgios will return to action at the 2022 Citi Open before embarking on his campaign at Flushing Meadows. He will lock horns with home favorite Marcos Giron in the first round of the tournament on Monday.

