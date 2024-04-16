"Still enough enjoyable to keep doing" - Rafael Nadal takes delight in Barcelona Open 1R win to kick off yet another comeback on tour

Rafael Nadal recently said he was delighted to kick off his comeback with a win at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Nadal last played a competitive tennis match in January 2024 at the Brisbane International, where he lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. He played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz as part of The Netflix Slam.

The Spaniard was expected to play at the Indian Wells Open but pulled out of the tournament. He has not played on clay since the 2022 French Open final where he defeated Casper Ruud.

Nadal returned to clay after 681 days as he arrived at Pista Rafa Nadal accompanied by raucous applause from the crowd. He followed it up with a thumping 6-2, 6-3 victory against Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

After the win, the Spaniard gave an on-court interview, where he said that he still enjoys tennis. He also mentioned that it was a struggle to make a comeback at an older age, adding that it meant a lot to him to be able to compete on tour.

"Yeah, I tried a lot of times in my career, every time its more difficult, especially when you are in a advanced age, it makes the things even tougher. I am going through tough moments but at the same time I am able to be on the tour for a few days and practice with the guys and be able to compete means a lot to me and still enough enjoyable to keep doing," he said.

Nadal will play his second-round match against Alex de Mianur on April 17.

Rafael Nadal - "I take it as my last year. I want to enjoy every moment."

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal recently acknowledged that it may be his last time in Barcelona. In a pre-tournament press conference, he said that it was a gift to be able to compete at the Barcelona Open.

"On a personal level it is a gift to be in Barcelona and I take it as my last year. I want to enjoy every moment. In this life there is a beginning and an end. On a sporting level it is what it is," he said in pre-tournament press conference (via Marca).

The 22-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that he wished to be competitive to try and win the ATP 500 title.

"I take it as it is my last participation in the Godó. I'm going to try to be competitive. I'm not going to go out to pay tribute, I'm going to go out all out," he added.

