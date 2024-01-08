"Still fire" - Denis Shapovalov, Tommy Haas, Prakash Amritraj and others react to Andre Agassi's return to the tennis court after year-long hiatus

Andre Agassi's return to the tennis court was welcomed enthusiastically by several tennis players, including Denis Shapovalov, Tommy Haas, and Prakash Amritraj.

Agassi, who is regarded as one of the greatest players ever, won eight Grand Slam titles during his 20-year career. The American held the World No. 1 ranking for 101 weeks and also clinched the gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Despite his myriad achievements in tennis, the former World No. 1 has shifted his focus to pickleball in recent years. The 53-year-old took part in the inaugural Pickleball Slam in 2023, teaming up with Andy Roddick to defeat John McEnroe and Michael Chang for a $1 million purse.

Andre Agassi is set to feature in the second edition of the event as well, joining forces with his wife and fellow tennis legend, Steffi Graf. The duo will take on McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Florida on February 4, 2024.

Ahead of his participation in the pickleball event, Agassi took to social media and shared a glimpse of him hitting the tennis court after over a year away. Displaying his enduring backhand skills, he joked that maybe he could have accomplished something in the sport.

"First hit in over a year. Maybe I could have done something in this 🎾 game…," he captioned his Instagram post.

Tennis players, both past and present, expressed their delight at Andre Agassi's return to the tennis court. Denis Shapovalov expressed his admiration for the American, stating that he was still "fire" on the court.

"Still 🔥🔥🔥," Shapovalov commented.

Tommy Haas, meanwhile, stated he was glad that everyone had the opportunity to witness Agassi's achievements in the sport.

"Maybe so..... Glad we all found out 🎾🙌🏻," he wrote.

Former American player Justin Gimelstob, who joined the eight-time Grand Slam champion for the tennis session, joked that he fed the balls directly into his compatriot's hitting zone.

"Perfectly fed balls right into your pocket!!!!" he commented.

Gimelstob also praised the former World No. 1, hailing his backhand as unparalleled and labeling him the best ball striker of all time.

"Best bh ever. Best ball striker ever," he commented further.

Prakash Amritraj echoed Gimelstob's analysis, referring to Agassi's backhand as the "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time).

"🐐 backhand," he posted.

Comments on Andre Agassi's post

A brief look at Andre Agassi's eight Grand Slam titles

Andre Agassi at the 2013 Australian Open

Andre Agassi won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, securing a hard-fought 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 win over Goran Ivanisevic in the final.

The American emerged victorious at the 1994 US Open to clinch his second Major title. He defeated Michael Stitch 6-1, 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. The former World No. 1 triumphed at the New York Major in 1999 as well, securing a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2 win over Todd Martin.

Agassi won his third Major title at the 1995 Australian Open, defeating arch-rival Pete Sampras 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(6), 6-4 in the final. He went on to win the Melbourne Slam three more times, emerging victorious in 2000, 2001 and 2003.

Andre Agassi clinched his fourth Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open. He secured a 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over Andrei Medvedev to become the second man in the Open Era to achieve the career Grand Slam.

