"Still too good for the new generation" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic defeating Taylor Fritz to reach final of 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the title clash of the ATP Finals in Turin by beating Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 7-6(6).

Fritz put up a tough fight but Djokovic held his nerve and made full use of his experience to come out on top and reach his eighth final at the year-end championships.

Tennis fans were impressed with the Serb's performance and took to social media to praise him. One said that the new generation is still no match for him and a fit Rafael Nadal.

"Still too good for the new generation, Djokovic (apart from a fit Nadal), still no match," a fan said.

Another fan wrote that the 21-time Grand Slam champion kept things simple, which was why he crossed the thin line between victory and defeat.

"This guy keeps things simple, that's why he always crosses the thin line between victory and loss," another fan wrote.

One stated that Djokovic continued to show his mental strength after facing several obstacles in 2022.

"#novakdjokovic just shows how strong he is mentally after many obstacles hit him in 2022 since @AustralianOpen till @usopen #NoleFamily" a tweet read.

Here are some other reactions from fans:

"I'm very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic said in his post-match press conference that he was glad to be able to compete for another big title and would give his all in the final.

"Well, I was looking forward to being in this position. I'm very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy, one of the biggest ones that we have in our sport. So far a great week for me. Four out of four wins. Of course, the last match of the season, I'm going to give it all. I'm going to obviously try my best," Djokovic said.

"I like the fact that I was able to win against Medvedev after a very long battle, then come back the next day after not too much time for recovery, be able to win another tight match against Fritz in two sets. That's something that has in a way defined my career over the years. I've had similar situations where I was able to bounce back and really make some big wins. I would love to, of course, win the trophy, but I'm not going to be the only player who is going to want that on the court. Hopefully I'll be able to play at the level that I've played most of the matches this week and get a trophy." he added.

