"Still having goosebumps watching this one" - Former French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova reflects on her Ostrava Open final against Iga Swiatek

Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova recently reflected on her match against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the 2022 Ostrava Open final.

Krejcikova upset Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3, marking the Pole's first defeat in a final in three years. It was Krejcikova's second title of the 2022 season, as she had previously won the Tallinn Open by defeating Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova recently shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she appears to be rewatching the Ostrava Open final, admitting that it still gives her goosebumps.

“STILL HAVING GOOSEBUMPS WATCHING THIS ONE!” wrote Krejcikova on her Instagram stories.

When asked about her favorite memories of the 2022 season during a Q&A session with her fans earlier on Instagram, Krejcikova picked her doubles Grand Slam victories and singles wins at the Tallinn Open and the Ostrava Open.

"Winning couple slams this year and winning in Tallinn and Ostrava," she wrote.

How has Barbora Krejcikova fared in 2022?

Barbora Krejcikova started her 2022 season at the Sydney International, where she reached the final before losing to Paula Badosa in three sets. She made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but won her fourth Major doubles title with Katerina Siniakova at the same Slam.

Due to an elbow injury suffered in Doha, Barbora Krejcikova was forced to withdraw from Indian Wells, Miami Open, and all four claycourt tournaments she had signed up for in Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome, and Strasbourg. A rusty Krejcikova was then unable to advance past the first round at Roland Garros during her title defense.

Krejcikova and Siniakova then went on to win the doubles title at the Wimbledon Championships by defeating Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai. The pair also collected the US Open doubles title, defeating Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally. With this victory, Krejcikova and Siniakova completed their Career Grand Slam.

Krejcikova returned to form in singles as well, winning back-to-back titles at the Tallinn Open and Ostrava Open. Her last singles appearance was at the Guadalajara Open, where she fell to Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4.

She made a doubles appearance at the WTA Finals alongside Siniakova, where the pair finished as the runners-up. The Czech concluded her 2022 season ranked No. 21 in singles with a 25-15 win-loss record.

