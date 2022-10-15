Stockholm Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 2022 Stockholm Open is one of three tournaments taking place on the ATP tour this week. It will be held from October 17-23, with qualifying rounds happening over the preceding weekend.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was awarded a wildcard to compete in the Swedish capital and, as the highest-ranked player in the draw, is the top seed. He won the tournament back in 2018. The Greek competed at the Astana Open a couple of weeks ago and lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Defending champion Tommy Paul is also in the mix, along with last year's runner-up Denis Shapovalov. Cameron Norrie, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minaur are some of the other well-known players in the mix. With a host of in-form players, there are bound to be plenty of exciting matches here. On that note, here's all the relevant information about the Stockholm Open:

What is the Stockholm Open?

The Stockholm Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the men's tour, with the first edition being held back in 1969. Sven Davidson, the first player from Sweden to win a Grand Slam title, received a request from the tennis body to organize a tournament in the country.

This led to the creation of the tournament. Nikola Pilic defeated Ilie Nastase to win the inaugural edition. Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and John McEnroe are some of the most high-profile names to have won the tournament in the past.

The tournament is currently classified as an ATP 250 event and is held on indoor hardcourts with a 28-player draw.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Kungliga Tennishallen in Stockholm, Sweden.

Players

Cameron Norrie is the second seed at the Stockholm Open.

The top four seeds have received a first-round bye. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe, seeded first and third respectively, headline the top half of the draw. The Greek could meet either Ilya Ivashka or Maxime Cressy in the second round, with a quarterfinal date with defending champion Tommy Paul on the horizon.

Tiafoe's potential second opponent could be either Oscar Otte or Elias Ymer. He could then face off against Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight.

Second seed Cameron Norrie and fourth seed Denis Shapovalov anchor the bottom half of the draw. The Brit could start his campaign against Aslan Karatsev, while the Canadian will begin against a qualifier. Alex de Minaur is up against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round, while J.J. Wolf faces Alex Molcan in his opener.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds start on October 15 and will carry over the next day as well. The main draw begins on Monday, with the first and second round matches being played until Thursday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, from October 21-23.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Stockholm Open is €648,130. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth €98,580 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €98,580 250 Runner-up €57,505 150 Semifinalist €33,805 90 Quarterfinalist €19,595 45 Second round €11,375 20 First round €6,950 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Stockholm Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

