"Stop bullying the good ones; Discouraging and unnecessary" - Tennis fans defend Jannik Sinner over being named in 'disappointing players' list

Jannik Sinner was named the 'most disappointing' male player of the 2022 season, according to a recent report, much to the disappointment of tennis fans. The Italian, who is currently ranked inside the top 15 of the ATP rankings and reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals this past season, was accompanied by Gael Monfils and Ugo Humbert in the top three of the list.
Monfils and Humbert won 23 tour-level matches between them all season. Meanwhile, Sinner not only reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open but won 47 of his 63 matches all season, while also being part of two of the most thrilling matches in 2022 - his quarterfinal losses to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.
The report, curated and released by French publication L'Equipe, named Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka as the most disappointing female players in 2022, as both players had below-par seasons.
While tennis fans did not dispute most other names on the list of the most disappointing players of the 2022 season, many were flummoxed by the inclusion of Sinner.
"What the f**k is this? He’s super young and played multiple great matches. Stop bullying the good ones and focus on talking shit about literal abusers," a fan wrote on the same, on social media.
"Thoughts? Discouraging and unnecessary category. Players may feel they've had a disappointing year in terms of their own expectations, but for an organisation to announce a 'disappointing player of the year' is poor taste," another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Jannik Sinner being named the most disappointing male player of 2022:
"Unlucky year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I've done" - Jannik Sinner reflects on his 2022 season
Jannik Sinner's impressive 2022 season was also marred by injury issues, which forced him to end his season earlier than planned. He was also forced to retire midway through his French Open fourth-round match despite leading proceedings against Andrey Rublev.
The 21-year-old Italian recently highlighted the challenges of his 2022 season, but also expressed pride in his achievements throughout the year.
"It's been a tough season for me, I've had small problems in so many tournaments," Jannik Sinner said in an interview with the ATP podcast. "But from another point of view I played many games, I got more continuous results with many eighths and many quarter-finals. It's been an unlucky year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I've done."
Looking ahead, he also declared his biggest goal of the 2023 season, which is to end the year inside the Top 8 and reach the ATP Finals, by being fit for most of the season.
"I'm aiming for Turin, I want to get back to playing the Nitto ATP Finals. I know I can do it, but it will be decisive not to miss important matches and tournaments as I was forced to do this year," Sinner added.
