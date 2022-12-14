Jannik Sinner sets his goals for 2023, aims to compete in the Nitto ATP Finals

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner recently revealed his goals for the 2023 season.

Sinner is one of the most exciting young players on the tour. The 21-year-old has made significant progress this season, advancing to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the US Open.

However, after losing in straight sets to Marc-Andrea Huesler in the opening round of the Paris Masters, he made the decision to end his 2022 campaign. Throughout the tournament, the young Italian battled a finger injury that prompted him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals as well.

Sinner stated in an interview with the ATP podcast that his aim for next season is to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, adding that he wouldn't want to "miss important matches and tournaments" the way he was forced to do this year.

"I'm aiming for Turin, I want to get back to playing the Nitto ATP Finals. I know I can do it, but it will be decisive not to miss important matches and tournaments as I was forced to do this year," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner will begin his 2023 season at the Adelaide International, which will take place from January 2-8.

"It's been an unlucky year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I've done" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters - Day One.

Jannik Sinner reminisced on his 2022 season in the same interview, stating that although it was an "unlucky" year, he was "proud" of what he achieved.

"It's been a tough season for me, I've had small problems in so many tournaments," Sinner said, adding, "But from another point of view I played many games, I got more continuous results with many eighths and many quarter-finals. It's been an unlucky year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I've done."

The 21-year-old then discussed his pre-season preparations with coach Simone Vagnozzi, stating that he will have the opportunity to train hard in the winter and is confident that his "physique will be stronger."

"With Vagnozzi [Simone] it is going very well. We work hard from a physical point of view and now the most important phase for us will begin, the winter preparation. In these weeks we will have the opportunity to work hard. I am convinced that my physique will be stronger," Sinner said.

"Also from a technical point of view, we will have the opportunity to fine-tune and automate more and more the innovations we have been working on this year," he added.

