"Bet you'll be playing at the 6 Kings Slam though" - Fans question Stefanos Tsitsipas after his statement on Shanghai Masters withdrawal

Stefanos Tsitsipas announced his withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters shortly after pulling out from the tournament's first round. His decision garnered the attention of several fans on social media and led to many questioning him about his participation in the 6 Kings Slam.Weeks after his US Open campaign, the world No. 25 was scheduled to compete at the Shanghai Open; however, he announced his withdrawal two days after the cancellation of his first round against Nuno Borges. Taking to X, the 27-year-old shared a statement about pulling out from the Shanghai Masters due to a physical issue. Stating that he will be focusing on his recovery, he said:&quot;Hi everyone, I've decided to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters due to a physical issue. It's always a pleasure to play here. The atmosphere and support from the Chinese fans mean a great deal to me. I'm sorry I can't continue this time, but I'll focus on recovery and look forward to returning stronger. Thank you for your continued support,&quot; wrote Stefanos Tsitsipas.Many inquired about his participation in the upcoming 6 Kings Slam in Riyadh. One of the users commented:&quot;Bet you'll be playing at the 6 Kings Slam though right?&quot;Corvath Draemir @Archaicmind3000LINKBet you'll be playing at the 6 Kings Slam though right?Another user, linking his withdrawal with his participation in Riyadh, wrote:&quot;Straight to Riyadh.&quot;thirdsplashbro @dey_adiLINKStraight to RiyadhReflecting on the Greek's decision, one of the followers wrote on X:&quot;Are there any tennis players not injured or exhausted left to play the remaining tournaments?&quot;Wendy Hough @WendyHough16LINKAre there any tennis players not injured or exhausted left to play the remaining tournaments?Calling him out for his late statement, another user on X wrote:&quot;That was 2 days ago.. bit late for a statement 🤷🏼‍♀️&quot;Hope Gainey @hope_gaineyLINKThat was 2 days ago.. bit late for a statement 🤷‍♀️On the other hand, another user concerned about Tsitsipas' health wrote:&quot;Take care Stef! We will miss you but better if you take care of your health!!!&quot;zuccabeetle @zuccabeetle1LINKTake care Stef! We will miss you but better if you take care of your health!!!🇬🇷❤️🏆Wishing him a speedy recovery, another fan on X commented:&quot;Get well soon sweetheart❤️&quot;MarziaGuerrucci 🇨🇦 @marzia75LINKGet well soon Sweetheart ❤️Tsitsipas' latest appearance on the court was during the US Open, where he faced an early exit after his loss in the second round against Daniel Altmaier. It was a nail-biting yet exciting five-set match, where the latter prevailed over the Greek player, winning the first and last two sets of the match (7-6(5), 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5).Stefanos Tsitsipas encountered a heated spat with Daniel Altmaier after a second-round loss at the US OpenAfter Stefanos Tsitsipas fell short of advancing to the third round of the US Open, he had some criticism ready for his opponent, Daniel Altmaier. After their match, when both players met at the net to shake hands, the Greek player was visibly disappointed with his loss and criticized Altmaier for his underarm serve in the fourth set. (as quoted by TNT Sports)&quot;Next time, don’t wonder why I hit you, okay? No, I’m just saying if you serve underarm,&quot; Stefanos Tsitsipas said.Following this incident, the German made his feelings known about Tsitsipas' statement in a conversation with Sky Sports. Stating that he is not a fan of discussions on the net, as it usually leads to a heated conversation, he said that his opponent will regret his words later.&quot;I mean, I know that sometimes in the heat of the moment you can say stuff which you don’t normally like to say,&quot; said Altmaier. You regret it afterwards. So I think we all know these discussions at the net; I’m not a fan of it. Even if I would have lost, I would not enter discussions because it’s just the heat of the moment.&quot;He added:&quot;Tomorrow, Stefanos will regret his words. In football, fists fly or people get into arguments.&quot;Stefanos Tsitsipas is expected to compete next at the 2025 6 Kings Slam, which will be held on October 15, 16, and 18, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.