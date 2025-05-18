Strasbourg 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys | Internationaux de Strasbourg

The top players on tour will be hoping to give a final push to their French Open preparations at the 2025 Strasbourg International. The WTA 250 event will host some of the biggest names in the women's division this week.

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro will be the top two seeds at the event, followed by Paula Badosa and Elena Rybakina. After a title-winning run in Charleston, Pegula chalked up early exits in Madrid and Rome. She will be hoping to find her best form and rhythm before the marquee event in Paris.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu and Danielle Collins will also feature in the Strasbourg International. Both players reached the fourth round in Rome and will be eager to keep up the momentum on tour.

Without further ado, let's look at the predictions for some exciting matches on Day One.

4) Linda Noskova vs Liudmila Samsonova

Noskova plays a forehand in the 2025 Italian Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Linda Noskova will take on eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the Strasbourg International.

While Noskova will enter the event after a third-round exit in Rome, Samsonova failed to clear the first hurdle at the Italian Open. Despite a resilient effort against Hailey Baptise, she was outsmarted in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Both players made a strong start to their season but have been ordinary in the past couple of months. Considering their ranking points and experience on clay, Samsonova should be able to take this one.

Predicted winner: Liudmila Samsonova

3) Anna Binkova vs Elsa Jacquemont

Blinkova in action at the Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Next up, Anna Blinkova will take on Elsa Jacquemont in the first round.

Blinkova has ground out some tough results this season. She showed her resilience by entering the main draw in Madrid and Rome via the qualifiers. The Russian chalked up a second round appearance in the Madrid Open, which was her best result on clay so far.

Meanwhile, Jacquemont has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She reached the quartefinals in Saint Malo and Paris (ITF 125 events), which could boost her confidence in Strasbourg.

Considering their results at the highest level and skill set on clay, Blinkova should be able to begin with a win.

Predicted winner: Anna Blinkova

2) Barbora Krejcikova vs Magda Linette

Krejcikova plays a forehand in the WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Third, Barbora Krejcikova will take on Magda Linette in the first round of the Strasbourg International.

Krejcikova will make her first appearance this year in Strasbourg. The Czech had been sidelined due to a back injury, but looks raring to compete again at the highest level. She was last seen in action at the WTA Finals, where she reached the semifinals.

Linette, on the contrary, has played some good tennis this year. She will enter Strasbourg after a decent third-round exit in Rome. The Pole also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open in April, which is her best result so far this year.

Linette secured a runner-up finish in Rouen and clinched the title in Prague last year. She will fancy her chances against Krejcikova, who hasn't played a game on tour for six months. Considering their match fitness and consistency on clay, the Pole should be able to advance in Strasbourg.

Predicted winner: Magda Linette

1) Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys

Lys in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Lastly, Bernarda Pera will square off against Eva Lys in the second qualification round of the Strasbourg International.

Lys made the most of her lucky loser entry in the Australian Open by reaching the fourth round. She was eventually outclassed by Iga Swiatek, but the German gained valuable experience at the highest level. She will enter Strasbourg after second round exits in Madrid and Rome.

Meanwhile, Pera has chipped in with decent results this year but is yet to make a valuable contribution on tour. After a quarterfinal finish in Auckland, she reached the second round in Miami and Madrid via the qualifiers. The American missed out in Rome last fortnight and will be eager to build momentum in Strasbourg.

Despite positive performances by Lys in the last few weeks, Pera will be a slight favorite to win due to her record on clay and experience on tour. She reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open and will be hoping to get a few wins under her belt before entering Paris.

Predicted winner: Bernarda Pera

