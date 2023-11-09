"Strong words from the champion" - Iga Swiatek calling out WTA over 'intense' 2024 schedule earns Boris Becker's praise

Iga Swiatek calling out the WTA over the rigorous schedule for the 2024 season has garnered Boris Becker's approval.

Swiatek recently won her maiden WTA Finals title in Cancun, Mexico, reclaiming her World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka. In doing so, she also secured her second consecutive year-end No. 1 finish.

Following her win over Coco Gauff in the group stage of the year-end championships, the four-time Grand Slam champion had raised concerns about the revised schedule for the 2024 season.

As per the new tour calendar, the number of WTA 1000 events will increase to 10, with seven of them spanning two weeks. Moreover, four new WTA 500 events will be introduced, bringing the total number to 17. Consequently, this expansion will also lead to an increase in the number of mandatory WTA 1000 events.

Iga Swiatek expressed frustration over the "intense" schedule and criticized the WTA for not involving players in the decision-making process. She also emphasized the importance of creating open communication between the players and the WTA in order to find a compromise for the challenging schedule.

"We are participating in a season that is very taxing, and the next one will be even more intense. We feel like we’re beating our heads against the wall. Everything has already been decided without consulting us, and now we are looking for a solution how we can reach a compromise," Iga Swiatek said in a press conference (via LoveGameTennis).

"It would be nice if the WTA shared its plans with us before making decisions. It’s supposed to be an organisation of women’s players, but we have nothing to say. It took us some time to gather into one group and take joint action," she added.

Boris Becker reshared a post from the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's social media handle, which featured Swiatek's comments and praised the Pole for her remarks.

"Good/strong words from the champion!" he posted on his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

Iga Swiatek: "It’s going to be tough for me to continue for so many years ahead if the WTA is going to go that way"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

During the press conference, Iga Swiatek also disclosed that the players were united in their mission to advocate for a revised schedule for the 2024 season.

"We’re really united to have an impact and to do something. We are not happy with some things, and we want to change the schedule for next year," she said.

The 22-year-old further stated that the increase in mandatory tournaments would negatively impact players' mental health and wellbeing. She also emphasized the toll of such intense seasons, expressing concern about the sustainability of these demands in the long run.

"We’re going to have [many] more mandatory tournaments and it’s going to have a huge negative impact on our health and wellbeing. I’m 22, and I played two of the most intense seasons in my life. I already feel like it’s going to be tough for me to continue for so many years ahead if the WTA is going to go that way, to increase the amount of mandatory tournaments," she added.