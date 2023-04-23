Stuttgart 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka earn? | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 2023 WTA Stuttgart Open women's singles came to an end on Sunday, April 23, with Iga Swiatek winning the tournament by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Swiatek successfully defended her title with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Sabalenka in the indoor clay. In what was a rematch of last year’s final, Swiatek captured her 13th career singles title after an hour and 50 minutes of action on Center Court. It is her second singles trophy of 2023, which sees her equal Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic for the most WTA titles won this year.

With the win, which was her 20th of the season, the World No. 1 continues to have an undefeated record in the tournament (8-0 win-loss record) and improved to 13-3 in career WTA singles finals overall. She also extended her lead in the head-to-head against Sabalenka to 5-2.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, has reached the final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in the last three years but ended up as the runner-up on each occasion. She lost to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 before her pair of defeats to Swiatek last year and this year.

Swiatek's exploits in Stuttgart will fetch her prize money of €104,478 ($120,150) while runner-up Sabalenka will earn €64,500 ($74,175). The two losing semifinalists, namely Ons Jabeur and Anastasia Potapova, will each pocket €37,672 ($43,323).

Karolina Pliskova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Caroline Garcia and Paula Badosa were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid €19,832 ($22,807). Players who were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will each pocket €10,086 ($11,599), while those who made a first-round exit will each get €7,234 ($8,319).

The players who failed to reach the main draw of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will also receive some prize money. Those who reached the second qualifying round will each get paid €5,940 ($6,831) while those who competed in the opening round qualifiers will each pocket €3,556 ($4,089).

Stuttgart 2023: Prize money breakdown for women's doubles

Desirae Krawczyk (L) and Demi Schuurs (R) will compete for the women's doubles title at Stuttgart Open

Giuliana Olmos and Nicole Melichar-Martinez will face Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk in the women's doubles final in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The pair that triumphs will take home €34,870 ($40,101), while the runner-ups will get paid €21,130 ($24,300). Losing semifinalists will each pocket €12,090 ($13,904) while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €6,260 ($7,199).

The players who were knocked out in the opening round of the women's doubles at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will each earn €3,780 ($4,347).

