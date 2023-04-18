Stuttgart 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Day 3 of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart features a mix of first and second-round matches.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is drawn against World No. 9 Maria Sakkari in her opener. This will be the duo's third meeting this year and they've split the previous two evenly. Teen star Coco Gauff will also kick off her campaign on Wednesday.

The American youngster is up against Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian managed to emerge victorious in their previous match, which took place at the Qatar Open a couple of months ago. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is also in the fray and will take on home favorite Jule Niemeier.

With plenty of exciting match-ups set in store, here's a look at the schedule for day 3 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Schedule for Day 3 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: Karolina Pliskova vs (8) Maria Sakkari;

followed by: (5) Coco Gauff vs Veronika Kudermetova.

Not before 5 pm local time: (WC) Jule Niemeier vs (6) Elena Rybakina.

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova or Liudmila Samsonova;

followed by: (3) Ons Jabeur vs Emma Raducanu or Jelena Ostapenko.

Court 1

Starting at 12 noon local time: Miriam Kolodziejova/Alicja Rosolska vs Yifan Xu/Zhaoxuan Yang;

followed by: Alexa Guarachi/Erin Routliffe vs Monica Niculescu/Makoto Ninomiya.

Not before 3 pm local time: (WC) Mona Barthel/Anna-Lena Friedsam vs (4) Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani.

After suitable rest: Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova vs Miyu Kato/Aldila Sutjiadi;

followed by: T. Mihalikova/A. Parks or A. Panova/Y. Sizikova vs N. Kichenok/K. Zimmermann or D. Krawczyk/D. Schuurs.

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA.

Australia: Fans can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023 - Match timings

The first match on both the courts will commence at 12 noon local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 19, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada April 19, 2023 6:00 am ET UK April 19, 2023 11:00 am BST India April 19, 2023 3:30 pm IST

