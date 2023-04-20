Stuttgart 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Day 5 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, on Friday, April 21, will witness the women's singles quarterfinals being played.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek booked her place in the last eight with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen. The Pole will next face Karolina Pliskova, who overcame a tough battle against Donna Vekic, winning 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(5).

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in what was the fourth meeting between the two in 2023. The Belarusian will be up against her friend Paula Badosa, who booked her place in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Cristina Bucsa.

Third seed Ons Jabeur came back from a set down to beat Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and reach the last eight of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Here, she will face Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat the in-form Elena Rybakina after the latter was forced to retire due to an injury.

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia reached the last eight by beating Tatjana Maria 7-6(5), 6-4. She will next take on the in-form Anastasia Potapova who triumphed 6-2, 6-3 over fifth seed Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Schedule for Day 5 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Center Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa

Followed by: (4) Caroline Garcia vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: (3) Ons Jabeur vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Pliskova

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA.

Australia: Fans can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023 - Match timings

The first match will commence at 12 noon local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the Porsche Tennis are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 21, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada April 21 2023 6:00 am ET UK April 21, 2023 11:00 am BST India April 21, 2023 3:30 pm IST

