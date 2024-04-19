Stuttgart 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Day five at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will see the last eight women battling it out in the quarter-finals.

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is set to lead the charge as the top seed. She comfortably saw off World No. 30 Elise Mertens in round two and is set to take on Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster quarter-final encounter.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action against sixth seed and defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Sabalenka overcame a tough opening match against good friend Paula Badosa in round two. She eventually scrapped through with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 3-3 scoreline after Badosa was forced to retire due to a leg injury.

Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina round up the top four seeds and will be up against Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. Gauff beat compatriot Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in her opening match, while Rybakina overcame Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 5 at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Center Court

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini

followed by: (6) Marketa Vondrousova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Marta Kostyuk vs (3) Coco Gauff

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Germany - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, DAZN, & TVA

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding broadcasting schedules, click here.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix - Match Timings

Play on Day 5 in Stuttgart is set to kick off at 12:30 on Center Court. The evening session will not commence before 5:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 19, 2024, 6:30 a.m. ET

United Kingdom April 19, 2024, 10:30 a.m. GMT India April 19, 2024, 4:00 p.m. IST

