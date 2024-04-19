Stuttgart 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Iga Swiatek continues her quest for a third consecutive Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title, as she booked her spot in the Stuttgart semifinals with another straight-sets win.

The Pole was pushed to the brink in the opening set of her quarterfinal against Emma Raducanu but managed to step up in the big moments to close out a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory.

Swiatek will now take on Rybakina, who came back to win a three-set battle, for the second time this week. The Kazakh needed around a little over two hours to fend off an inspired Jasmine Paolini.

The other semifinal will see reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova take on upset artist Marta Kostyk. The Czech posted her biggest since lifting the trophy at the All England Club last July by ousting the reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Marta Kostyuk, meanwhile, had her own big win to show for. The Ukrainian, who had earlier saved five match points in her tournament opener, very nearly led eight match points to slip out of her hands. She, however, steadied the ship, closing out the match in the deciding-set tiebreaker.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 6 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Starting at 4 pm local time: (4) Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Zhang Shuai vs Veronika Kudermetova/Chan Hao-ching

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (1) Iga Swiatek

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs (6) Marketa Vondrousova

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Marta Kostyuk scored an upset win over Coco Gauff in the Stuttgart quarterfinals.

Fans from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and India can catch live action from the tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Germany - Eurosport

Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

India - Tennis Channel

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 - Match Timings

Marketa Vondrousova took out last year's finalist Aryna Sabalenka in her last match at Stuttgart.

Tennis action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will begin at 1 pm local time on Center Court, while there are no matches scheduled to be held on Court 1. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 are as follows:

Country Center Court Match Timings Court 1 Match Timings US/Canada April 20, 2024, 5.30 am ET NA UK April 20, 2024, 10 am GMT NA India April 20, 2024, 3.30 pm IST NA

